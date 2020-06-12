Apartment List
166 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Bixby Park

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1168 E Ocean Boulevard
1168 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
993 sqft
This Beach condo located on Ocean Boulevard at the Beach Cliff Complex offers coastal living to enjoy.

Bluff Park

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Bluff Park
1 Unit Available
2601 E Ocean Boulevard
2601 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Resort style living at its best along with stunning north facing views. The Versailles Condominiums offers many resort-like amenities including a pool, private party room, sauna, on-site manager and below ground garage parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
Sovereign
360 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,300
463 sqft
360 W Ocean Blvd #1006 Available 06/13/20 The Sovereign Building Downtown Long Beach - Located in an historical building in Downtown Long Beach this condo is close to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and metro transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
600 Obispo Avenue
600 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Park Studio with Lots of Amenities - Property Id: 297449 Spacious Studio behind Beautiful Rose Park South Craftsman Home - $1195/month includes ALL utilities, FREE onsite laundry, FREE Spectrum Internet, private, quiet; secure entrance and

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint Mary
1 Unit Available
1109 Alamitos Avenue
1109 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated 2 BR with kitchen/LR (range included) and 1-car garage with tandem space. Spacious balcony off of sunny bedroom. Laminate wood floors and ceiling fans in every room with ocean breezes throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1390 Bennett Ave.
1390 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
640 W. 4th Street #413
640 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON!!! 1 BED/1 BATH CONDO W/ PARKING!!! - COMING SOON!!! One story unit, features carpet throughout, FIREPLACE, and a BALCONY. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer included. Includes one parking space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
630 Nebraska Ave
630 Nebraska Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Available 06/20/20 Outstanding specials beautiful property Call now! - Property Id: 288071 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artesia Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211
1187 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO... Ask about our move in special! - This 2 bedroom condo has recently gone through a complete renovation.

Eastside

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991
1989 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
1250 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fourplex in the very walkable and bikeable Central Long Beach neighborhood in L.A.

The Lakes

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
7890 E. Spring St. #19A
7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 1 bedroom condo in Long Beach! - Seeking a private upper level remodeled condo in a gated community with lush landscaping and tranquil lakes? Then look no further! New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout make this condo stand out.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Traffic Circle
1 Unit Available
Landing at Long Beach
1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
475 sqft
Upgraded units in Long Beach - Property Id: 264011 Beautifully renovated units in Long Beach!!! These units boast quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, upgraded light fixtures, washer/dryer in unit, all

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
645 Chestnut Ave
645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
867 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380 QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath.

Peninsula

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
455 EAST OCEAN BLVD #1010
455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,500
448 sqft
Spacious Studio at the Cooper Arms in the East Village District - High-Floor, Beautiful City-View Studio in the designated Historical Cooper Arms Building. French doors open to balcony and ocean breeze.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
425 E. Ocean Blvd., #410
425 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1720 sqft
Condo in Downtown Long Beach - Balcony - Available NOW!! - Features: - DOUBLE CAR GARAGE - Balcony - Washer / dryer hook-up's - Recessed lighting in kitchen - Two story - D/W - Microwave - Granite counter tops - Water utility included - + 2

Eastside

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
372 Carroll Park East #304
372 Carroll Park East, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
861 sqft
Carroll Park End Unit - Located in beautiful and historic Carroll Park, this gorgeous end unit condominium is simply stunning. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boast nearly 900 square feet of living space.

SEADIP

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
6093 LOYNES DR
6093 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1600 sqft
6093 LOYNES DR Available 07/11/20 Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home - Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
4254 MASSACHUSETTS STREET
4254 Massachusetts Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1750 sqft
MODERN COMFORT NESTED IN THE HEART OF BELMONT HEIGHTS - ***** ONE TIME RENTAL **** MOVE IN TO YOUR NEW HOME! ENJOY COMFORTABLE LIVING IN THIS UPPER COMPLETELY REMODELED SPACIOUS OPENED FLOOR PLAN CHARMER.
City Guide for Long Beach, CA

"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)

Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Long Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Long Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

