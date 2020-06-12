166 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with balcony
"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)
Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.
Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Long Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.