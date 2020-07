Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub 24hr maintenance carport

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Living at Channel Point means you're near it all - a bike ride away from the beach, the Long Beach Marina, exquisite shopping & dining, Belmont Shore, Cal State Long Beach, Veterans Hospital and three golf courses. Channel Point is nestled perfectly in the Bixby Village area at the south end of Long Beach. Channel Point Apartments now feature newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in an elegantly landscaped community complete with Cape Cod architectural details. Our homes feature washers and dryers, fully equipped stainless steel gourmet kitchens and private patios perfect for relaxing with a view. Contact us to schedule a tour today!