164 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with garage
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 46
1 of 39
1 of 40
1 of 69
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 89
1 of 28
1 of 1
1 of 39
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 43
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 21
"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)
Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.
Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Long Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.