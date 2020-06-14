164 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with garage

Apartment List
Long Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,804
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,728
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Long Beach
76 Units Available
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,095
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,614
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Dairy
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
4 Units Available
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Southeast Wrigley
1 Unit Available
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, a variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stearns Park
1 Unit Available
3408 Duchess Ln
3408 Duchess Lane, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991
1989 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
1250 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fourplex in the very walkable and bikeable Central Long Beach neighborhood in L.A.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
425 E. Ocean Blvd., #410
425 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1720 sqft
Condo in Downtown Long Beach - Balcony - Available NOW!! - Features: - DOUBLE CAR GARAGE - Balcony - Washer / dryer hook-up's - Recessed lighting in kitchen - Two story - D/W - Microwave - Granite counter tops - Water utility included - + 2

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
238 REDONDO AVENUE
238 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Huge Backyard - Completely remodeled 2bd/1bth home in Belmont Heights. Walking distance to the beach and Broadway restaurants and bars. 950 SF home with HUGE backyard.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
6093 LOYNES DR
6093 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1600 sqft
6093 LOYNES DR Available 07/11/20 Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home - Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
617 Stanley Ave
617 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
Stunning Rose Park South House - This is one of the cutest houses in Long Beach! With 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this house boasts nearly 900 square feet of living space. There is fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
360 Gladys Ave #4
360 Gladys Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1Bed 1Bath Condo Located in Long Beach! - This beautiful one bedroom condo is located in a quiet neighborhood in a quiet complex. Located on the first floor, secured complex, and lots of storage for all your belongings.
City Guide for Long Beach, CA

"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)

Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

