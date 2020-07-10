Apartment List
/
CA
/
long beach
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:21 PM

179 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Los Cerritos
4142 Pacific Ave
4142 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
Historic Monterey Style Spanish Revival House - Located in beautiful Virginia Country Club, this gorgeous 1930 Monterey style Spanish revival house is a real gem.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Artesia Freeway Corridor
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
645 Chestnut Ave
645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
867 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380 QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Traffic Circle
4144 E. Mendez St.
4144 Mendez Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/30/20 Villa Pacifica - Property Id: 218464 Condominium: 2 gated parking spaces, a separate on-site storage unit.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bixby Park
2030 East 3rd Street #7
2030 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
690 sqft
Retro Condo Near the Beach with a Private Garage! - Well maintained one bedroom one bath condo. This unit features refinished hardwood flooring and newly painted interior.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SEADIP
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
640 W. 4th Street #413
640 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 1 BED/1 BATH CONDO W/ PARKING!!! - One story unit, features carpet throughout, FIREPLACE, and a BALCONY. Stove, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer included. Includes one parking space.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin School
1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211
1187 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1086 sqft
ALAMITOS BEACH... UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO... Ask about our move in special! - This 2 bedroom Alamitos Beach condo has recently gone through a complete renovation.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SEADIP
355 Salta Verde Pt
355 Salta Verde Point, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
2670 sqft
Salta Verde - Property Id: 310684 Your Dream Home is right HERE!! Luxury Waterfront Living in the prestigious Belmont shore neighborhood! Waterfront Patio with Jacuzzi Spa and BBQ counter.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
405 W 3rd St C
405 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
$1000 moves you immediately (OAC) 1 Month Free - Property Id: 231213 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Bixby Park
3 Third Street
3 3rd Pl, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1400 sqft
Be the first one! full condo with two parking spots underground, washer/dryer on the condo TV cable fully equipped kitchen two bedrooms with queen bed

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
SEADIP
6093 Loynes Drive
6093 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1600 sqft
Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Traffic Circle
Landing at Long Beach
1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
844 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent newly remodeled apartment homes located in the cultural and diverse costal city of Long Beach, California.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1432 Cherry Avenue
1432 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Welcome to your future home. This newly top to bottom remodeled 4 plex is on the downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan has new floors, new windows and new paint.

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bluff Park
3215 E Ocean Boulevard
3215 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3264 sqft
A unique OCEAN front, furnished house with a full-size TENNIS court is available for long term lease! This house has 5 bedroom (plus 1 more on first floor), 4 bathroom, attic space, walk in closets, pantry, sun-room, makes it a wonderful place to

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Central Long Beach
739 Saint Louis Avenue
739 Saint Louis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 LARGE BEDROOMS+2 FULL Baths=2 MASTER SUITES// LARGEST PRIVATE BALCONY FACING QUIET STREET// GATED BUILDING WITH INSIDE 2 PARKING SPACES//WASHER & DRYER IN THE KITCHEN// NEW WOOD/VINYL FLOORS// NEW DECORATOR SELECT PAINT//GRANITE COUNTERS//LARGE 18

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1315 Park Avenue - D
1315 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Heights
4112 East 7th Street - C
4112 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
825 sqft
Property Address: 4112 E. 7th Street Long Beach CA 90804 To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli 310-408-8394 nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in a quiet 8 unit building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin School
315 Cherry Ave
315 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
650 sqft
Rare find! This is a very spacious 1BD, 1BA apartment in a well kept 1920's building that was fully remodeled last year. Vintage character + modern amenities. LOCATION: 315 Cherry Ave, Long Beach 90802 RENT: $2195 / month, 1-year lease required.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
South Wrigley
2219 Eucalyptus Avenue
2219 Eucalyptus Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1150 sqft
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ON PROPERTY - Classic 1929 Spanish Duplex in quiet & Wrigley historic neighborhood 1,150 SQ FT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH Home features: Central heat/air, refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, lighting fixtures, high

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bixby Knolls
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
114 Roswell Avenue - 5
114 Roswell Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
500 sqft
Property Address: 114 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90803 To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-961-4234 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled studio located in a quiet 5 unit building.

July 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Long Beach rent trends were flat over the past month

Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,386 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Beach 3 BedroomsLong Beach Accessible ApartmentsLong Beach Apartments under $1,300Long Beach Apartments with Balcony
    Long Beach Apartments with GarageLong Beach Apartments with GymLong Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Apartments with PoolLong Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Long Beach Cheap PlacesLong Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsLong Beach Furnished ApartmentsLong Beach Luxury PlacesLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
    Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
    Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
    Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
    Traffic CircleDairy

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
    University of California-Irvine