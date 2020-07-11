AL
102 Luxury Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
29 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,293
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
58 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,989
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
46 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Long Beach
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Alamitos, Long Beach's newest luxury apartment community. Just minutes away from the beach and blocks away from the Arts District. Our studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes feature the latest features that will help you escape.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Long Beach
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,224
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
12 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
71 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Bixby Park
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,975
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,617
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
951 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Bixby Park
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
851 sqft
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Wrigley
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Carson Park
3712 North Studebaker Road
3712 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1,219 Sq. ft 5,068 Sq. ft. lot size Detached 2-car garage Stove Nice backyard New carpet New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
645 Pacific Avenue #410
645 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
916 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo with Parking! - Don't miss this turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the gated Pacific Shores complex. Cathedral ceilings and huge bay windows make this top floor unit feel especially spacious.
Rent Report
Long Beach

July 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Long Beach rent trends were flat over the past month

Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,386 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

