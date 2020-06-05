Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room dog grooming area lobby nest technology package receiving

Our scenic apartment community is located right in the heart of Long Beach, just a few miles away from the shores of the Pacific. The neighborhood is filled with historical tourist attractions, fabulous shopping, and delicious seaside restaurants. Browse through our selection of floor plans and you’ll find stunning studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in Long Beach. Reserving your spot at Urban Village has never been easier. Simply click on the floor plan of your choice and fill out the application online. If you have any questions during the application process, our leasing consultants are just a click away. Simplify your housing search and make a home at Urban Village. Apply for one of our Long Beach apartments and see what you’ve been missing.