Long Beach, CA
Urban Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Urban Village

1081 Long Beach Blvd · (562) 273-9574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0303 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0416 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 0402 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0510 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 0221 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Urban Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
dog grooming area
lobby
nest technology
package receiving
Our scenic apartment community is located right in the heart of Long Beach, just a few miles away from the shores of the Pacific. The neighborhood is filled with historical tourist attractions, fabulous shopping, and delicious seaside restaurants. Browse through our selection of floor plans and you’ll find stunning studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in Long Beach. Reserving your spot at Urban Village has never been easier. Simply click on the floor plan of your choice and fill out the application online. If you have any questions during the application process, our leasing consultants are just a click away. Simplify your housing search and make a home at Urban Village. Apply for one of our Long Beach apartments and see what you’ve been missing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $700-$900
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: Turtles, Non-poisonous frogs, Domestic hamsters, Hermit crabs, Gerbils, Small domesticated birds, and Domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: 1 parking space included with rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Urban Village have any available units?
Urban Village has 5 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Urban Village have?
Some of Urban Village's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Urban Village currently offering any rent specials?
Urban Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Urban Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Urban Village is pet friendly.
Does Urban Village offer parking?
Yes, Urban Village offers parking.
Does Urban Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Urban Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Urban Village have a pool?
Yes, Urban Village has a pool.
Does Urban Village have accessible units?
No, Urban Village does not have accessible units.
Does Urban Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Urban Village has units with dishwashers.
