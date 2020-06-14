110 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with gym

"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)

Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more