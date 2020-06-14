110 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with gym
"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)
Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Long Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.