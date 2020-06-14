Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Long Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
20 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,360
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,804
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Saint Mary
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Long Beach
7 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,915
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,273
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,728
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
76 Units Available
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,095
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,614
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
55 Units Available
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1240 sqft
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
4 Units Available
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
525 E Seaside Way
525 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
Welcome to 525 E Seaside, Unit 904, Long Beach! Your new home in the Harbor Place Tower overlooks the coastline and offers breathtaking panoramic views of the harbor, marina, and Catalina Island! This home provides modern living with its open

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
140 Linden Avenue
140 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
557 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in the Historic Lafayette Building in the East Village Art District of Downtown Long Beach. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, and bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
850 E Ocean Boulevard
850 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More than Wow! Breathtaking starting with direct views to Catalina Island, east to Dana Point and West to Rancho Palos Verdes, this magnificent 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in The Pacific is now available for lease.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1310 E Ocean Boulevard
1310 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking at the Sun set every evening and listening to the waves every time you open a door or window. This spacious fully furnished condo right on the beach at the prestigious Ocean Club.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
133 The Promenade N
133 The Promenade North, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Urban Loft Living. Located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach in the desirable 133 Building on the beautiful Promenade. Just blocks from the Marina and BEACH. Two story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath & balcony.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Park Estates
1 Unit Available
5585 E Pacific Coast
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
913 sqft
Two bed, two bath in Park Ocean. Park Ocean is one of the best locations in Long Beach, less than a mile from CSULB and this condo is one of the best locations in the building.
City Guide for Long Beach, CA

"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)

Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Long Beach, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Long Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

