Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:12 AM

122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
23 4th Place
23 South 4th Place, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,495
2155 sqft
Revel in the beauty of a rising sun over sparkling waters from this south-facing Ocean Front property. This ultra-contemporary building sets the standard for the ideal beachfront home. This 3 bed, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1346 Linden Avenue
1346 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1103 sqft
Live in Historical Linden Roosevelt District in a very spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, upstairs apartment with new paint, new carpet, blinds throughout, with 2 air conditioners.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1371 Loma Ave
1371 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Loma Apartments - Property Id: 294241 small apartment building located near markets, schools, college, university, and the beach. Please text me to schedule a tour at your earliest convenience.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1742 Rose Ave
1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach).

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artesia Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stearns Park
1 Unit Available
3408 Duchess Ln
3408 Duchess Lane, Long Beach, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
6093 LOYNES DR
6093 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1600 sqft
6093 LOYNES DR Available 07/11/20 Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home - Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
4254 MASSACHUSETTS STREET
4254 Massachusetts Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1750 sqft
MODERN COMFORT NESTED IN THE HEART OF BELMONT HEIGHTS - ***** ONE TIME RENTAL **** MOVE IN TO YOUR NEW HOME! ENJOY COMFORTABLE LIVING IN THIS UPPER COMPLETELY REMODELED SPACIOUS OPENED FLOOR PLAN CHARMER.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
547 Cherry Ave Apt 1
547 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment (fully furnished is optional) with garage included has a private gated patio entrance. You can walk (5 min) to Art Theatre/Retro Row, shops, cafes, bars and Bixby Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1607 E. 1st St
1607 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
Great building on beautiful 1st st in Long Beach. Each unit includes a 2 car tandem garage. Located a block from the beach. Close to downtown, Belmont Shores, CSULB, Shopping, and freeway access.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Lee School
1 Unit Available
1335 Stanley Ave - 3
1335 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Huge 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom lower apartment with great layout. Rent - $2,195 Deposit - $500 10 Month Lease Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Park Estates
1 Unit Available
5271 East Anaheim Road
5271 East Anaheim Road, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom unit with hardwood flooring and a gourmet kitchen that includes stove with glass rangehood and refrigerator with ice maker.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1500 E Ocean Blvd
1500 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1551 sqft
Welcome home to prestigious 1500 Ocean. This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, end unit, has beautiful ocean views from inside the unit. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and soft close cupboards.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Old Lakewood City
1 Unit Available
5335 E Ebell Street
5335 Ebell Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1678 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Los Altos
1 Unit Available
5531 E Daggett Street
5531 Daggett Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1027 sqft
The property consist of two detached units on a lot. The front unit, 3 bedroom and 2 bath with a 2 car garage is offered for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ramona Park
1 Unit Available
3400 E 67th Street
3400 East 67th Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
3301 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3400 E 67th Street in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1086 Coronado Avenue
1086 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1121 sqft
Please call or text listing agent Reta Heng at (562)310-1333 for showing or access code.

June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Long Beach rents declined over the past month

Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,385 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Long Beach.
    • While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

