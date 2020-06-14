Apartment List
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
1821 E 5th St 18
1821 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
UnionFive its just a beautiful community - Property Id: 300186 UnionFive offers a mixture of quality and design. The 1821-1827 E. 5th St. location in the 90802 neighborhood of Long Beach is perfectly situated for work or play.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
3516 E 2nd Street
3516 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Incredible Jr 1 Br/1Ba - Property Id: 61375 Come and live with us in a beach style, newly remodeled, modern style apartment home in Long Beach, on Historical District " Bluff Park .

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Willmore City
1 Unit Available
939 Pacific Ave
939 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
625 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Pre Lease this Beautiful 1 bedroom coming soon - Property Id: 212128 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Addams
1 Unit Available
5230 Long Beach Blvd. 9 Lower
5230 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
600 sqft
Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 25776 Extra Large one Bedroom Unit Call my Manager Juan at 562 208-2180 1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington School
1 Unit Available
1741 Cedar Avenue
1741 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
695 sqft
$500 Off 1st month! Come see your next home!! RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH! CALL OR TEXT 714-628-6269 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT We have the best that Long Beach has to offer! Laundry on site in a small 10 unit building.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
640 W. 4th Street #413
640 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
COMING SOON!!! 1 BED/1 BATH CONDO W/ PARKING!!! - COMING SOON!!! One story unit, features carpet throughout, FIREPLACE, and a BALCONY. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer included. Includes one parking space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
405 W 3rd St C
405 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
$1000 moves you immediately (OAC) 1 Month Free - Property Id: 231213 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
109 Bonito Avenue
109 Bonito Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Spacious 1BR, walk to beach, 2nd floor walk-up, completely renovated throughout. Eat-in kitchen features sleek. black quartz counters seated on white cabinetry and full-size stainless steel refrigerator, range and microwave.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
7890 E. Spring St. #19A
7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
684 sqft
Desirable 1 bedroom condo in Long Beach! - Seeking a private upper level remodeled condo in a gated community with lush landscaping and tranquil lakes? Then look no further! New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout make this condo stand out.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
307 Cherry Ave. #5
307 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
Spacious 1bed/1ba in Long Beach $1590/mo - Spacious and airy 1bed/1bad unit, accommodates a maximum of 2 residents.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Paramount and South
1 Unit Available
5500 Ackerfield #312
5500 Ackerfield Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
639 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO in Long Beach! - Lovely downstairs 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO minutes from Davenport Park and nearby the Lakewood Mall. Unit features a SEPARATE dining room with a ceiling fan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
801 E.1ST ST. #10
801 E 1st St, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
801 E.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
360 Gladys Ave #4
360 Gladys Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
563 sqft
Amazing 1Bed 1Bath Condo Located in Long Beach! - This beautiful one bedroom condo is located in a quiet neighborhood in a quiet complex. Located on the first floor, secured complex, and lots of storage for all your belongings.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
120 ALAMITOS AVE. #18
120 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
598 sqft
1BR UPPER CONDO NEAR THE OCEAN AND DOWNTOWN DISTRICT - UPPER 1 BR CONDO UNIT IN GATED BLDG. WITH 1 OFF STREET PARKING SPACE. 625 SQ. FT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
372 Carroll Park East #304
372 Carroll Park East, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
861 sqft
Carroll Park End Unit - Located in beautiful and historic Carroll Park, this gorgeous end unit condominium is simply stunning. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boast nearly 900 square feet of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
Gated community. A few short blocks from the Beach, Bixby park, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. 125 Cherry Ave is a 9 unit gated community with a great shared courtyard and common area laundry room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
140 Linden Avenue
140 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
557 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in the Historic Lafayette Building in the East Village Art District of Downtown Long Beach. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, and bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1310 E Ocean Boulevard
1310 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
960 sqft
Looking at the Sun set every evening and listening to the waves every time you open a door or window. This spacious fully furnished condo right on the beach at the prestigious Ocean Club.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2024 Lemon Avenue - A
2024 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
575 sqft
Recently renovated studio apartment for rent in Long Beach. This 6 unit gated complex is located near LBCC on Lemon St. near shopping centers, schools and parks.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1235 E. Ocean Blvd - 3
1235 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Very nice and very large 1 bedroom apartment on Ocean blvd.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
3601 Vermont Street - 14
3601 Vermont Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
750 sqft
Property Address: 3601 E Vermont St, #14, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.

June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Long Beach rents declined over the past month

Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,385 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Long Beach.
    • While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

