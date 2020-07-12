/
166 Apartments for rent in Downtown Long Beach, Long Beach, CA
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,989
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,617
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
951 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
Bright and airy one bedroom located in a quiet and well maintained building. Just blocks to the beach, dining and entertainment you will love this classic Long Beach community. Feel free to Contact us for details.
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
535 W. 3rd St is situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach.
645 Pacific Avenue #410
645 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
916 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo with Parking! - Don't miss this turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the gated Pacific Shores complex. Cathedral ceilings and huge bay windows make this top floor unit feel especially spacious.
455 EAST OCEAN BLVD #1010
455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,500
448 sqft
Spacious Studio at the Cooper Arms in the East Village District - High-Floor, Beautiful City-View Studio in the designated Historical Cooper Arms Building. French doors open to balcony and ocean breeze.
617 CEDAR AVE #14
617 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,175
617 CEDAR AVE #14 Available 08/01/20 CONDO STUDIO 617 CEDAR AVENUE #14 - UPCOMING UNIT IS OCCUPIED TENANT TO MOVE OUT JULY 31ST 2020 CROSS STREETS CEDAR AND 6TH THIS UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE PALM GARDENS HOA IN THE HEART OF EXCITING DOWN TOWN LONG
AMLI Park Broadway
245 Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
Available 08/04/20 Amli Park Broadway Promo Code: 245-ACA - Property Id: 312938 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
645 Chestnut Ave
645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
867 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380 QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath.
315 West 3rd Street #509
315 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
747 sqft
One Bedroom - Utilities Included - Breathtaking Views! - Step into the breathtaking lobby of the Willmore Building, a historical landmark built in 1925 in the tradition of a 15th-century Italian palace.
425 E. Ocean Blvd., #410
425 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1720 sqft
Condo in Downtown Long Beach - Balcony - Available NOW!! - Features: - DOUBLE CAR GARAGE - Balcony - Washer / dryer hook-up's - Recessed lighting in kitchen - Two story - D/W - Microwave - Granite counter tops - Water utility included - + 2
100 Atlantic Ave. #209
100 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
785 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of East Village Long Beach - This two bedroom condo is a highly desirable end unit that features a galley style kitchen with nice kitchen cabinetry, wood laminate flooring, an upgraded bathroom.
640 W. 4th Street #413
640 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 1 BED/1 BATH CONDO W/ PARKING!!! - One story unit, features carpet throughout, FIREPLACE, and a BALCONY. Stove, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer included. Includes one parking space.
723 E 3rd Street
723 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
723 E 3rd Street #18 Available 07/15/20 Downtown Gem Located In Arts District - Walkers Paradise! Walk to The Beach, Markets, Shops & Restaurants This Totally Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath features Double Pane Windows, which provide Lots of Natural
