bixby park
169 Apartments for rent in Bixby Park, Long Beach, CA
12 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,975
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
851 sqft
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.
4 Units Available
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great location. Well maintained property in Long Beach, CA, located just a few blocks away from Broadway, the beach, 4th Street, and more. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry in building.
2 Units Available
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, a variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues.
1 Unit Available
1140 E Ocean Boulevard
1140 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
705 sqft
Welcome To the Queensview Condos! This Gorgeous beautifully remodeled move-in ready condo with a private balcony ocean view in Long Beach. This condo has an open floor plan perfect for beach living.
1 Unit Available
1030 E Ocean Boulevard
1030 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
535 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live directly adjacent to the beach in the highly desirable St.
1 Unit Available
6 3rd Place
6 South 3rd Place, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
740 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1 BR/1 BA Condo For Rent in Beachfront Complex - Property Id: 10903 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo for rent in a beach front complex. Steps from the sand! Open layout and 740 sq. ft., feels very spacious.
1 Unit Available
120 ALAMITOS AVE. #18
120 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
598 sqft
1BR UPPER CONDO NEAR THE OCEAN AND DOWNTOWN DISTRICT - UPPER 1 BR CONDO UNIT IN GATED BLDG. WITH 1 OFF STREET PARKING SPACE. 625 SQ. FT.
1 Unit Available
2030 East 3rd Street #7
2030 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
690 sqft
Retro Condo Near the Beach with a Private Garage! - Well maintained one bedroom one bath condo. This unit features refinished hardwood flooring and newly painted interior.
1 Unit Available
241 Bonito Ave
241 Bonito Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
770 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed $1000 moves you in immediately OAC - Property Id: 241928 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1 Unit Available
109 Bonito Avenue
109 Bonito Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Spacious 1BR, walk to beach, 2nd floor walk-up, completely renovated throughout. Eat-in kitchen features sleek. black quartz counters seated on white cabinetry and full-size stainless steel refrigerator, range and microwave.
1 Unit Available
3 Third Street
3 3rd Pl, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1400 sqft
Be the first one! full condo with two parking spots underground, washer/dryer on the condo TV cable fully equipped kitchen two bedrooms with queen bed
1 Unit Available
800 E Ocean Boulevard
800 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1700 sqft
One of a kind Ocean View Penthouse. Private corner unit with 2BR 2BA in the Iconic Villa Rivera. Incredible City lights, Mountain views. Only unit that still has its Historical Charm from yesteryear.
1 Unit Available
1235 E. Ocean Blvd - 3
1235 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Very nice and very large 1 bedroom apartment on Ocean blvd.
1 Unit Available
1607 E. 1st St
1607 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1250 sqft
Great building on beautiful 1st st in Long Beach. Each unit includes a 2 car tandem garage. Located a block from the beach. Close to downtown, Belmont Shores, CSULB, Shopping, and freeway access.
1 Unit Available
1500 E Ocean Blvd
1500 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1551 sqft
Welcome home to prestigious 1500 Ocean. This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, end unit, has beautiful ocean views from inside the unit. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and soft close cupboards.
1 Unit Available
1047 E 1st St 7
1047 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
796 sqft
Renovated & Steps from the Beach! - Property Id: 163168 JUST RENOVATED! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath with lots of closet space Upper unit and shares no walls Hardwood floors throughout AMAZING LOCATION - STEPS FROM THE OCEAN, THE PIKE, PINE STREET
1 Unit Available
1750 E Ocean Boulevard
1750 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing ocean views and great location in this updated condo that features an open concept floor plan and floor to ceiling windows bringing in lots of light.
1 Unit Available
850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008
850 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.
Results within 1 mile of Bixby Park
49 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
26 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
57 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
12 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
