belmont heights
181 Apartments for rent in Belmont Heights, Long Beach, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Newport Plaza
379 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Newport Plaza Apartments. One bedroom one bath about 750 sq ft with balcony. Stove included plenty of cabinet space. One assigned parking spot, street parking and close to beach. Pool and BBQ's and washers and dryers on property.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
1 Unit Available
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,455
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome home to 305 Coronado Long Beach in Long Beach, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach
438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
962 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4240 E. 6TH ST
4240 East 6th Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1267 sqft
Charming Spanish style home 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautifully upgraded spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Belmont Heights Spanish style home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
238 REDONDO AVENUE
238 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Huge Backyard - Completely remodeled 2bd/1bth home in Belmont Heights. Walking distance to the beach and Broadway restaurants and bars. 950 SF home with HUGE backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4112 East 7th Street - C
4112 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
825 sqft
Property Address: 4112 E. 7th Street Long Beach CA 90804 To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli 310-408-8394 nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in a quiet 8 unit building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3626 E Colorado Street
3626 Colorado Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
Quaint Downstairs 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit Located in Belmont Heights.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4244 E. 5th St. - 11
4244 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
Beautiful building in the heart of Belmont heights! Every unit includes it's own parking spot and water and hot water are included in the rents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
363 Newport Ave Unit #121
363 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
602 sqft
Spacious Condo in Belmont Heights WITH Parking - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit has Pergo Floors throughout with New Carpet in the Bedroom and Fresh Paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3630 E 2nd Street
3630 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
896 sqft
Live 2 blocks from the sand in Belmont Heights. Walk to Belmont Shore! Rare FRONT UNIT / ground level with a private one car garage w/ remote. 2 bedrooms. Very quiet unit in a small 10 unit complex.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1317 Termino Ave
1317 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apt. East Long Beach - Property Id: 224287 Beautiful studio apartment located at East Long Beach. Quiet and serene.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368 Available 07/15/20 UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Granite Kitchen and Bar Top. The new laminate wood flooring throughout gives this home a nice clean look.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2033 E 3rd St Unit 3G
2033 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
953 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo Near The Beach With 1 Parking Space! - Your search for the spacious condo in a great neighborhood stops here! Stylish lobby and friendly neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with stove, microwave, and refrigerator included.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
316 Cherry Ave - 202
316 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
650 sqft
Please Note: Photo's are of the old layout. Apartment is being completely renovated with new hardwood floors, new countertops and fresh paint! Close to beach and all shopping! Gated building with 1 parking spot included with rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
817 Mira Mar
817 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
915 sqft
Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area. 1 pad space included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 N. Bellflower #307
436 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1028 sqft
Top Floor Stoneybrook Condo - This is a beautiful upper floor condominium for rent in the resort like community of Stoneybrook Villas. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property boasts over 1000 square feet of living space.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1702 Park Ave
1702 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Between Atherton and PCH, both side has bus to CSULB. apartment has only 4 units with country side looking yard and trees. Parking inside lot
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
424 N Bellflower Boulevard
424 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1028 sqft
As soon as you enter the complex you feel like you are in a tropical paradise. Beautiful landscape with running streams throughout, pool, spa, BBq"s and even a tennis court. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
500 Junipero Ave
500 Junipero Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Beautiful 1 Bd/1Ba near Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 216861 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2030 East 3rd Street #7
2030 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
690 sqft
Retro Condo Near the Beach with a Private Garage! - Well maintained one bedroom one bath condo. This unit features refinished hardwood flooring and newly painted interior.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
912 Gladys Ave.
912 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
This property is in the Eastside neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Rose Park, Orizaba Park, and Carroll Parks. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. . https://www.mashcole.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
355 Salta Verde Pt
355 Salta Verde Point, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
2670 sqft
Salta Verde - Property Id: 310684 Your Dream Home is right HERE!! Luxury Waterfront Living in the prestigious Belmont shore neighborhood! Waterfront Patio with Jacuzzi Spa and BBQ counter.
