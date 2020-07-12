/
/
/
saint mary
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM
167 Apartments for rent in Saint Mary, Long Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
800 Linden is located in the East Village neighborhood of Downtown Long Beach. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments. We offer newly renovated units, 1 year lease, elevator and on-site laundry for our residents convenience.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
744 Pine Ave 10
744 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled Studio Next To The Beach! - Property Id: 309383 744 PINE AVE, PRIME LONG BEACH STUDIO IN HISTORIC VINTAGE BUILDING WITH GATED ACCESS ON PINE AVENUE NEAR 6TH STREET. WALK TO OCEAN, AQUARIUM, DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING....
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
730 Pine Ave.
730 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
945 Locust Avenue - 3
945 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
700 sqft
Property Address: 945 Locust Ave Long Beach, CA 90813 #3 For Questions or Showing Times text Tara at show contact info or email tara @ propertyproslb.com This unit is becoming available next month! Concrete floors! Photos are similar to unit! .
Results within 1 mile of Saint Mary
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,905
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
49 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
$
26 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
10 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,989
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
70 Units Available
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,617
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
951 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
851 sqft
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
Bright and airy one bedroom located in a quiet and well maintained building. Just blocks to the beach, dining and entertainment you will love this classic Long Beach community. Feel free to Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated April 7 at 08:11pm
4 Units Available
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great location. Well maintained property in Long Beach, CA, located just a few blocks away from Broadway, the beach, 4th Street, and more. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry in building.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
535 W. 3rd St is situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, a variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
645 Pacific Avenue #410
645 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
916 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo with Parking! - Don't miss this turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the gated Pacific Shores complex. Cathedral ceilings and huge bay windows make this top floor unit feel especially spacious.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASignal Hill, CACarson, CALakewood, CASeal Beach, CACompton, CABellflower, CA