38 Furnished Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Long Beach rents declined over the past month Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,385 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.

Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters. Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.

Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Long Beach.

While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Los Angeles $1,360 $1,750 -0.3% -0.1% Long Beach $1,390 $1,780 -0.1% 0.6% Anaheim $1,670 $2,150 -0.3% 1.6% Santa Ana $1,450 $1,860 0 -0.2% Irvine $2,140 $2,740 -1.4% 1.5% Glendale $1,420 $1,820 -0.4% 0.5% Huntington Beach $1,840 $2,360 -0.1% -0.4% Santa Clarita $2,060 $2,650 -0.6% -1% Garden Grove $1,630 $2,100 -0.1% 0.3% Lancaster $1,280 $1,640 0.1% 2% Palmdale $1,470 $1,900 0.2% 0.8% Pomona $1,120 $1,430 -0.7% 0.2% Torrance $1,630 $2,090 -0.1% 0.5% Pasadena $1,620 $2,080 -0.7% -0.9% Orange $1,810 $2,320 -0.1% 0.4% Fullerton $1,580 $2,030 -0.2% 1.3% El Monte $1,460 $1,880 0 4.9% Downey $1,570 $2,020 0 0.1% Costa Mesa $1,840 $2,360 -0.4% 0.2% West Covina $1,800 $2,310 -0.4% -0.2% Norwalk $1,600 $2,060 0.1% 1.1% Burbank $1,620 $2,080 -0.4% -0.7% South Gate $990 $1,270 0.1% 2.8% Mission Viejo $2,100 $2,690 -0.7% -0.8% Carson $1,570 $2,020 -0.2% 8% Santa Monica $1,730 $2,230 -0.4% 3% Westminster $1,610 $2,070 0 1.4% Newport Beach $2,880 $3,700 -0.2% 2.8% Hawthorne $1,270 $1,630 0 1.8% Lake Forest $2,010 $2,580 -0.5% 4.4% Bellflower $1,350 $1,740 0.1% 0.4% Tustin $1,960 $2,520 0 1.4% Redondo Beach $1,940 $2,490 0 3% San Clemente $2,360 $3,040 0 1.8% Laguna Niguel $1,770 $2,270 -0.5% -3% Fountain Valley $1,840 $2,370 -0.8% -1.3% Paramount $1,470 $1,890 -0.3% 1% Placentia $2,070 $2,660 0.1% -0.7% Rancho Santa Margarita $2,040 $2,620 0 1.1% Rancho Palos Verdes $3,940 $5,060 -0.5% 3.3% Brea $2,040 $2,620 -0.4% 4.1% West Hollywood $2,020 $2,600 -0.4% 0.5% Beverly Hills $2,690 $3,450 -0.1% 1.8% San Dimas $1,910 $2,460 0.3% 1.2% Dana Point $2,100 $2,700 0.2% 1.1% Laguna Hills $1,920 $2,470 -1.1% -0.2% Seal Beach $1,830 $2,350 -0.3% 0.7% Calabasas $2,440 $3,140 -0.3% -1.2% Laguna Beach $2,100 $2,700 0.1% 2.5% Agoura Hills $2,240 $2,880 0.4% -1.7% Hermosa Beach $2,010 $2,580 -0.1% -0.1% Stevenson Ranch $2,820 $3,630 -0.8% 2.4% Marina del Rey $3,580 $4,600 -0.8% -2.3% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Methodology:

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.