Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

38 Furnished Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
645 Chestnut Ave
645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
867 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380 QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1310 E Ocean Boulevard
1310 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking at the Sun set every evening and listening to the waves every time you open a door or window. This spacious fully furnished condo right on the beach at the prestigious Ocean Club.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
455 E Ocean Boulevard
455 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This beautiful fully updated lighted studio is ready to be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located at the historical Cooper Arms building in downtown Long Beach, steps away from the beach.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
555 Maine Avenue
555 Maine Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED AND FURNISHED!!!! If you are very picky and demand exquisite taste then this is the condo for you.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Naples
1 Unit Available
51 Angelo Walk
51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1250 sqft
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1747 Grand Ave. #2
1747 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1540 sqft
Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for
Results within 1 mile of Long Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
341 10TH Street
341 10th Street, Seal Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft
Way too COOL for SKOOL! Single Bedroom Bungalow is just 1 Block off Main Street in the fabulous seaside resort community of Seal Beach, CA.
Results within 5 miles of Long Beach
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coastal San Pedro
4 Units Available
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,063
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1020 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19009 South Laurel Park Road
19009 South Laurel Park Road, Los Angeles County, CA
Studio
$1,350
Furnished Studio available with new Murphy bed, fireplace, kitchenette with private bath and amenities including assigned parking, washer & dryer. All utilities paid More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26316 Fairview Ave
26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,450
515 sqft
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
17134 Bluewater Lane
17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
836 sqft
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...
Results within 10 miles of Long Beach
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
39 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Yorktown
20 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,853
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1024 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Long Beach rents declined over the past month

Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,385 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Long Beach.
    • While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

