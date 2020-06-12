153 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

AL
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
3 Third Street
3 3rd Pl, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1400 sqft
Be the first one! full condo with two parking spots underground, washer/dryer on the condo TV cable fully equipped kitchen two bedrooms with queen bed

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
912 Gladys Ave.
912 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
This property is in the Eastside neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Rose Park, Orizaba Park, and Carroll Parks. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. . https://www.mashcole.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Dairy
1 Unit Available
477 E. South St.
477 South Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
576 sqft
A nice complex with laundry facilities. The unit offers full kitchen w/gas stove. The building is located near the 91 & the 710 frwys. Close to shops, schools and bus lines. Call today to view this cozy unit. .

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2826 E. 4th St.
2826 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
800 sqft
Great location. Beautiful new wood floors throughout and new tile floor in the bathroom. New windows. There is coin laundry on the property.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Saint Mary
1 Unit Available
1109 Alamitos Avenue
1109 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
550 sqft
Completely renovated 2 BR with kitchen/LR (range included) and 1-car garage with tandem space. Spacious balcony off of sunny bedroom. Laminate wood floors and ceiling fans in every room with ocean breezes throughout.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1390 Bennett Ave.
1390 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
100 Atlantic Ave. #209
100 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
785 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of East Village Long Beach - Move in special $500 off of one month rent Boc This two bedroom condo is a highly desirable end unit that features a galley style kitchen with nice kitchen cabinetry, wood

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
838 Chery Av.
838 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 David Andrew - Property Id: 290283 Very Clean, close to beach , Very quiet, long tenants, walk to market, shopping, bank, Beach , close to California Long Beach University, hight Schools, elementary Schools , churches.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
630 Nebraska Ave
630 Nebraska Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Available 06/20/20 Outstanding specials beautiful property Call now! - Property Id: 288071 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Dairy
1 Unit Available
489 East 55th Street
489 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
900 sqft
Long Beach 4 - Plex - Property Id: 32596 Available To Show and to Rent June 5, 2020 Spacious Upstairs 2 bedroom - 1 bathroom apartment, in well maintained 4 -Plex.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13
1100 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
916 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy 50% off on the first full month's rent if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Lovely, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental on the dynamic Los Cerritos neighborhood in Long Beach.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211
1187 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO... Ask about our move in special! - This 2 bedroom condo has recently gone through a complete renovation.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Park Estates
1 Unit Available
5401 E Anaheim Rd
5401 East Anaheim Road, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
875 sqft
One month FREE rent OAC - Property Id: 283761 Beautiful apartment complex, with newly renovated 2BR 2 BA Units, large floor plans with lost of storage, selected units come with stackable Washer and Dryer.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
510 Linden Avenue Unit D
510 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries or Call us 425 321 0364) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lower Westside
1 Unit Available
1315 W 19th St 2
1315 West 19th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
650 sqft
1315 W. 19th st - Property Id: 282251 Newly remodeled units near 710 freeway. Close to shopping center and restaurants. Minutes from Long Beach pike, Shoreline Village.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
238 REDONDO AVENUE
238 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Huge Backyard - Completely remodeled 2bd/1bth home in Belmont Heights. Walking distance to the beach and Broadway restaurants and bars. 950 SF home with HUGE backyard.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
645 Chestnut Ave
645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
867 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380 QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
617 Stanley Ave
617 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
Stunning Rose Park South House - This is one of the cutest houses in Long Beach! With 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this house boasts nearly 900 square feet of living space. There is fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
425 E. Ocean Blvd., #410
425 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1720 sqft
Condo in Downtown Long Beach - Balcony - Available NOW!! - Features: - DOUBLE CAR GARAGE - Balcony - Washer / dryer hook-up's - Recessed lighting in kitchen - Two story - D/W - Microwave - Granite counter tops - Water utility included - + 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
1415 East 4th Street
1415 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
This fantastic 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is located in the Taos West, a prime Alamitos Heights community just blocks from the beach. Enjoy walking to fine restaurants, chic shops and trendy cafes, and being just minutes away from downtown.

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Franklin School
1 Unit Available
442 Cerritos Avenue
442 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
625 sqft
**Second floor, bungalow-style PET FRIENDLY apartment WITH A/C! ** Beautifully remodeled and upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment near 4th and Cerritos Ave in Long Beach, CA. Spacious community yard area. Large, private balcony.

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
South Wrigley
1 Unit Available
2219 Eucalyptus Avenue
2219 Eucalyptus Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1150 sqft
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ON PROPERTY - Classic 1929 Spanish Duplex in quiet & Wrigley historic neighborhood 1,150 SQ FT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH Home features: Central heat/air, refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, lighting fixtures, high
Rent Report
Long Beach

June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Long Beach rents declined over the past month

Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,385 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Long Beach.
    • While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

