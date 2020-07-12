/
/
/
traffic circle
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
184 Apartments for rent in Traffic Circle, Long Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
6 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
11 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1702 Park Ave
1702 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Between Atherton and PCH, both side has bus to CSULB. apartment has only 4 units with country side looking yard and trees. Parking inside lot
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Landing at Long Beach
1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
844 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent newly remodeled apartment homes located in the cultural and diverse costal city of Long Beach, California.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1635 Clark Ave
1635 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
Top floor condo at Clark Terrace - a resort style community nestled among towering pine trees and soothing waterfalls. This unit features 2 bedrooms plus a loft with its own separate balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Traffic Circle
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1317 Termino Ave
1317 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apt. East Long Beach - Property Id: 224287 Beautiful studio apartment located at East Long Beach. Quiet and serene.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368 Available 07/15/20 UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Granite Kitchen and Bar Top. The new laminate wood flooring throughout gives this home a nice clean look.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
817 Mira Mar
817 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
915 sqft
Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area. 1 pad space included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4240 E. 6TH ST
4240 East 6th Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1267 sqft
Charming Spanish style home 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautifully upgraded spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Belmont Heights Spanish style home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
912 Gladys Ave.
912 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
This property is in the Eastside neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Rose Park, Orizaba Park, and Carroll Parks. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. . https://www.mashcole.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1351 Euclid
1351 Euclid Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Total treetop privacy - single level sfr freestanding over garages behind other house at 1353 Euclid.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1768 NEWPORT Avenue
1768 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Wonderful townhome close to Cal State and the traffic Circle. 3 beds and 2 full baths upstairs and a powder room downstairs. Double attached garage with laundry hook ups.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2959 Hathaway Court
2959 Hathaway Court, Signal Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2269 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom PLUS loft (4th Bed) home in the exclusive community of "Hathaway Ridge" on the North side of Signal Hill.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Maxson Court
2408 Maxson Court, Signal Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1868 sqft
2408 Maxson Ct. in Signal Hill is a single family home that contains 1,868 sq ft and was built in 2000. It features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is located in the gated community of Bixby Ridge.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Park Avenue - D
1315 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4112 East 7th Street - C
4112 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
825 sqft
Property Address: 4112 E. 7th Street Long Beach CA 90804 To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli 310-408-8394 nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in a quiet 8 unit building.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 Redondo Ave
1740 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas Redondo - 1 bdrm- fully renovated + Parking - Property Id: 149499 **TEXT DEAN - 310-600-3355** for information. Faster response. A must see! Entire property FULLY renovated! A true Gem building of Long Beach, near the Circle.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1371 Loma Ave
1371 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Loma Apartments - Property Id: 294241 small apartment building located near markets, schools, college, university, and the beach. Please text me to schedule a tour at your earliest convenience. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
941 Belmont - 927
941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred) Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4029 East 7th Street
4029 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Mostly CSULB student stay in these unit. Consider live with young students in this apartment.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1747 Grand Ave. #2
1747 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1540 sqft
Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1720 Newport Ave. #4
1720 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
800 sqft
2 BR Condo close to the Traffic Circle! - Close to the Popular Traffic Circle! This Condo features 2 BR/2 BA, Freshly remodeled new paint, Updated kitchen and Laminate floors throughout, Large windows in living room with plenty of natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
5371 E 29th Street
5371 East 29th Street, Long Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
2150 sqft
Completely remodeled in 2019. Large, single level house. 5 Bedroom, 3 bathroom with two car finished garage. Long driveway for extra off-street parking. Approximately 2,150 square feet of living area with a fenced backyard.
