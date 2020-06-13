Apartment List
/
CA
/
long beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

133 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Long Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
73 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
10 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Saint Mary
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,915
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,273
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Traffic Circle
10 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,804
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Bixby Park
15 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,930
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
20 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,360
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,728
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
76 Units Available
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,095
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,614
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
55 Units Available
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1240 sqft
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Dairy
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
4 Units Available
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Downtown Long Beach
2 Units Available
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
535 W. 3rd St is situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, a variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Belmont Heights
2 Units Available
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,455
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome home to 305 Coronado Long Beach in Long Beach, CA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stearns Park
1 Unit Available
3408 Duchess Ln
3408 Duchess Lane, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
City Guide for Long Beach, CA

"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)

Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Long Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Long Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Beach 3 BedroomsLong Beach Accessible ApartmentsLong Beach Apartments under $1,300Long Beach Apartments with Balcony
Long Beach Apartments with GarageLong Beach Apartments with GymLong Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Apartments with PoolLong Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Long Beach Cheap PlacesLong Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsLong Beach Furnished ApartmentsLong Beach Luxury PlacesLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine