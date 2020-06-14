Apartment List
/
CA
/
long beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Long Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
14 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
20 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,360
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Saint Mary
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,728
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,095
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,614
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious this 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect cross between affordability and space, parking included, washer dryer hook ups, laminate flooring through out. Schedule your showing today.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
55 Units Available
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1240 sqft
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Dairy
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
Bixby Park
2 Units Available
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Gated community. A few short blocks from the Beach, Bixby park, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Southeast Wrigley
1 Unit Available
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Saint Mary
1 Unit Available
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 Linden is located in the East Village neighborhood of Downtown Long Beach. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments. We offer newly renovated units, 1 year lease, elevator and on-site laundry for our residents convenience.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Downtown Long Beach
2 Units Available
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
535 W. 3rd St is situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
3 Units Available
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, a variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Belmont Heights
2 Units Available
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,455
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome home to 305 Coronado Long Beach in Long Beach, CA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
617 Stanley Ave
617 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
Stunning Rose Park South House - This is one of the cutest houses in Long Beach! With 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this house boasts nearly 900 square feet of living space. There is fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
372 Carroll Park East #304
372 Carroll Park East, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
861 sqft
Carroll Park End Unit - Located in beautiful and historic Carroll Park, this gorgeous end unit condominium is simply stunning. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boast nearly 900 square feet of living space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.
City Guide for Long Beach, CA

"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)

Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Long Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Long Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Beach 3 BedroomsLong Beach Accessible ApartmentsLong Beach Apartments under $1,300Long Beach Apartments with Balcony
Long Beach Apartments with GarageLong Beach Apartments with GymLong Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Apartments with PoolLong Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Long Beach Cheap PlacesLong Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsLong Beach Furnished ApartmentsLong Beach Luxury PlacesLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine