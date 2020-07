Amenities

nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse gym pool accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community

It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and explore everything Downtown Long Beach has to offer. Our outdoor rooftop amenities and residences are bathed in natural sunlight and designed to create the ultimate pet-friendly, summer-ready living experience in Southern California. Did we mention we are also brand new?! Be the first to enjoy the luxuries we have to offer!