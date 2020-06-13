Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

25 Cheap Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Saint Mary
1 Unit Available
730 Pine Ave.
730 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1827 Gardenia Ave
1827 Gardenia Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$625
70 sqft
SHARED HOUSING - PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT - share with 3 other roommates, one person per room. Close to Cal State Long Beach and Long Beach Community College, bus stop, train lines. Coin laundry next door.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
Sovereign
360 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,300
463 sqft
360 W Ocean Blvd #1006 Available 06/13/20 The Sovereign Building Downtown Long Beach - Located in an historical building in Downtown Long Beach this condo is close to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and metro transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
600 Obispo Avenue
600 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Park Studio with Lots of Amenities - Property Id: 297449 Spacious Studio behind Beautiful Rose Park South Craftsman Home - $1195/month includes ALL utilities, FREE onsite laundry, FREE Spectrum Internet, private, quiet; secure entrance and

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willmore City
1 Unit Available
912-922 Cedar Ave.
912 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 Stunning 1Bd/1Ba Apartment in Long Beach - Property Id: 216870 The Irene and Barbara Apts located at 912 & 922 Cedar avenue Long Beach CA 90813 was built in 1963 and features a courtyard with "2" two-story buildings, an onsite

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1441 E 10th St
1441 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio in Long Beach! - Property Id: 217929 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
636 Linden Ave
636 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
Charming Studio Apartment In The Long Beach Area - Property Id: 217064 Find your new apartment at 636 Linden Ave in Long Beach. The 90802 location in Long Beach is an ideal place for residents.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paramount and South
1 Unit Available
5500 Ackerfield #312
5500 Ackerfield Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO in Long Beach! - Lovely downstairs 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO minutes from Davenport Park and nearby the Lakewood Mall. Unit features a SEPARATE dining room with a ceiling fan.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2024 Lemon Avenue - A
2024 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
575 sqft
Recently renovated studio apartment for rent in Long Beach. This 6 unit gated complex is located near LBCC on Lemon St. near shopping centers, schools and parks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Bluff Park
1 Unit Available
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway
3211 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
4104 E 7th Street
4104 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,300
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
THIS IS A STUDIO/SINGLE AT THE BACK, DOWNSTAIRS UNIT. READY TO MOVE IN NOW. THERE IS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER COIN COMMUNITY LAUNDRY ROOM THE UNIT COMES WITH GAS STOVE AND A FULL SIZE REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE OVER THE STOVE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1327 E 11th Street
1327 East 11th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
800 sqft
Street parking ONLY. Applicants must have 680 credit plus. Unit will be available July 6th.This private apartment is located upstairs and features a one bedroom with a full bathroom. This unit has gorgeous vinyl flooring throughout..

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
723 E. 3RD STREET #6
723 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,095
380 sqft
723 E.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paramount
1 Unit Available
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1001-07 Banning Blvd.
1001 North Banning Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,295
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A nice complex located close to schools and bus line. This building has gas stove, laundry facilities with All Utilities Paid. Friendly onsite staff. Stop by to view this unit. ***See Manager in unit 341 OPP Street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central San Pedro
1 Unit Available
111 N. Centre San Pedro
111 N Centre St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,099
111 N.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810 W 137th St
810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.*** Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California. Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Central San Pedro
1 Unit Available
630 S. Centre Street - 680-A S. Centre Street
630 S Centre St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Small office / retail space at Center Street Lofts. Convenient commercial space located in the heart of San Pedro. Located near shops, restaurants, Harbor, Freeway, and Vincent Thomas Bridge.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downey
1 Unit Available
8012 Duesler Lane
8012 Duesler Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
4564 sqft
Great property in a great location. Close to the Downey Landing.

1 of 9

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
Central San Pedro
1 Unit Available
651 West 12th Street
651 West 12th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 651 W.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
El Rancho
2 Units Available
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13132 Westlake Street
13132 Westlake Street, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,100
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to Lease a studio plus 1 bath back of home, unit has laminate flooring, quaint bedroom and separate entrance, full bathroom and separate area with sink and hotplate.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
CANNDU
1 Unit Available
219 E. 79th St.
219 East 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,095
Studio Apartment in Los Angeles - We are offering a quaint studio in Los Angeles. This unit includes All Utilities and perfect for one person. This is a studio 1 bath home. Please visit our website to submit your application www.primemgnt.

Welcome to the June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Long Beach rents declined over the past month

Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,385 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Long Beach.
    • While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

