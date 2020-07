Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard. Walk outside your door and you'll find a thriving downtown community with that signature walkable, bikeable lifestyle. Trendy restaurants and shopping, craft beer and entertainment all offering a lifestyle where urban living meets the waterfront. Downtown Long Beach takes livability to a level that only Oceanaire can offer. Welcome to the capstone of the shoreline, where life thrives with refined eclecticism and balanced exhilaration. LMC LIVING, INC. CA DRE #01983707