95 Rocking Horse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Highly upgraded, brand new Padova Shea Homes in the resort style gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. Formal Spanish style, 4 bedroom suites and .5 bath beautiful single-family home. Corner unit, only sided with one neighbor, unobstructed view from master bedroom! Many quality designer upgrades, such as cabinetry, countertop, carpet, hardwood floor and contemporary roller shade window treatment throughout. Gourmet kitchen with oversized island, 6 burner range top, built in dishwasher, convection oven and microwave oven. Main floor bedroom suite, ideal for in-laws or guest. Soaring ceilings and wall of windows bring ample natural light downstairs. Great room with beautiful fireplace. Luxurious Master suite and large walk-in closet. Huge upstairs bonus room can be used as a second family room. Outdoor California Room off dining room. Conveniently located inside the community, close to the Grove Community Club house and Meadow Club House. Community amenity includes: pool, tennis courts, basketball court, wonderful playground, BBQ, Club house, walking trails and much more to enjoy. Beckman High School and Orchard Hills ES/MS.