All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 95 Rocking Horse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
95 Rocking Horse
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

95 Rocking Horse

95 Rockinghorse · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

95 Rockinghorse, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Highly upgraded, brand new Padova Shea Homes in the resort style gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. Formal Spanish style, 4 bedroom suites and .5 bath beautiful single-family home. Corner unit, only sided with one neighbor, unobstructed view from master bedroom! Many quality designer upgrades, such as cabinetry, countertop, carpet, hardwood floor and contemporary roller shade window treatment throughout. Gourmet kitchen with oversized island, 6 burner range top, built in dishwasher, convection oven and microwave oven. Main floor bedroom suite, ideal for in-laws or guest. Soaring ceilings and wall of windows bring ample natural light downstairs. Great room with beautiful fireplace. Luxurious Master suite and large walk-in closet. Huge upstairs bonus room can be used as a second family room. Outdoor California Room off dining room. Conveniently located inside the community, close to the Grove Community Club house and Meadow Club House. Community amenity includes: pool, tennis courts, basketball court, wonderful playground, BBQ, Club house, walking trails and much more to enjoy. Beckman High School and Orchard Hills ES/MS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Rocking Horse have any available units?
95 Rocking Horse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 95 Rocking Horse have?
Some of 95 Rocking Horse's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Rocking Horse currently offering any rent specials?
95 Rocking Horse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Rocking Horse pet-friendly?
No, 95 Rocking Horse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 95 Rocking Horse offer parking?
No, 95 Rocking Horse does not offer parking.
Does 95 Rocking Horse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Rocking Horse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Rocking Horse have a pool?
Yes, 95 Rocking Horse has a pool.
Does 95 Rocking Horse have accessible units?
No, 95 Rocking Horse does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Rocking Horse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Rocking Horse has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Rocking Horse have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Rocking Horse does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology