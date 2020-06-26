95 Highland View

Amenities

Two Bedroom Open Space Condo In Secluded Turtle Rock - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile



Rarely on the market, this two bedroom open space (floorpan) condo is located in the secluded hills of Turtle Rock. The living room opens up to the rolling hills of Turtle Rock. Recently updated neutral paint, faux-wood flooring and carpets in the bedrooms. The kitchen has brand new Carrera Quartz counter tops, new porcelain sink and stainless steel electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Recesses lighting and scraped ceiling throughout and yes the condo has Central Air-Conditioning. Separate laundry closet is located behind close doors in the hall way, residents have the option of connecting a gas or electric dryer. The hall bath features a shower in tub with brand new tiles, fixtures, new shower door, new sink and quartz counter tops. The master bedroom looks out to the rolling hills, the master bath has a dual vanity that is back to back separated by a double sided mirror. Huge mirrored closet doors with a lot of space for storage. A new roman style tub, shower, new tiles and shower door was just completed. Quiet Highland neighborhood, two car garage with shared driveway with only one other unit. Comes with a two car garage. Sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



