All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 94 Rose Arch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
94 Rose Arch
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

94 Rose Arch

94 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

94 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful Single story, ground floor condo, Santa Barbara Style home located in Cypress Village, close to Spectrum Shopping center with 1123 sq. of living space.

You'll love the Walking Trails, Village Parks, and Your New Home's Fast I-5 Access to speed you to Nearby Beaches, Shopping, and Fine Dining. Located in Irvine's Top Rated "Unified" Public School District, there are New Cypress Village Facilities for Grades K through 8 located right inside the Village and only steps away.

Unit Features:
- Stainless steel built-in General Electric appliances
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Crown molding in great room and kitchen
- Air-conditioning
- Forced air heating
- Plantation shutters
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Double pane windows
- Covered porch
- Attached garage plus designated carport

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/94-Rose-Arch-Irvine-CA-92620

You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5755740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Rose Arch have any available units?
94 Rose Arch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 94 Rose Arch have?
Some of 94 Rose Arch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Rose Arch currently offering any rent specials?
94 Rose Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Rose Arch pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Rose Arch is pet friendly.
Does 94 Rose Arch offer parking?
Yes, 94 Rose Arch offers parking.
Does 94 Rose Arch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Rose Arch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Rose Arch have a pool?
No, 94 Rose Arch does not have a pool.
Does 94 Rose Arch have accessible units?
No, 94 Rose Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Rose Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Rose Arch has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Rose Arch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94 Rose Arch has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology