Beautiful Single story, ground floor condo, Santa Barbara Style home located in Cypress Village, close to Spectrum Shopping center with 1123 sq. of living space.



You'll love the Walking Trails, Village Parks, and Your New Home's Fast I-5 Access to speed you to Nearby Beaches, Shopping, and Fine Dining. Located in Irvine's Top Rated "Unified" Public School District, there are New Cypress Village Facilities for Grades K through 8 located right inside the Village and only steps away.



Unit Features:

- Stainless steel built-in General Electric appliances

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Crown molding in great room and kitchen

- Air-conditioning

- Forced air heating

- Plantation shutters

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Double pane windows

- Covered porch

- Attached garage plus designated carport



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- $49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities are to be in Residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/94-Rose-Arch-Irvine-CA-92620



You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



