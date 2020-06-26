All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

9 Dewberry Way

9 Dewberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

9 Dewberry Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9 Dewberry Way Available 04/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom home in Irvine Available April 1st! -

(RLNE5611795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Dewberry Way have any available units?
9 Dewberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 9 Dewberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
9 Dewberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Dewberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 9 Dewberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Dewberry Way offer parking?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have a pool?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have accessible units?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.

