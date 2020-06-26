Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Dewberry Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 Dewberry Way
9 Dewberry Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9 Dewberry Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9 Dewberry Way Available 04/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom home in Irvine Available April 1st! -
(RLNE5611795)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Dewberry Way have any available units?
9 Dewberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 9 Dewberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
9 Dewberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Dewberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 9 Dewberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 9 Dewberry Way offer parking?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have a pool?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have accessible units?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Dewberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Dewberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
