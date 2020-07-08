84 Figtree

Amenities

granite counters garage pool playground tennis court courtyard

Fully Detached BEAUTIFUL Two-Story Quail Hill Home with 4 Bedrooms + Loft, 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, and Private Front Courtyard Entry in a Nice Neighborhood. Professionally Painted and Cleaned, and Is Ready to Move In! Tile Floor in the Kitchen and Laminated Floor Throughout. The Spacious Kitchen Features Gas Cooktop, Range Hood, Built-in Microwave & Oven, Granite Counter Top and a Walk-in Pantry. This Floor Plan Provides an Abundance of Morning Light, Downstairs Bedroom & Shower Room, and Convenient Upstairs Laundry. The Home Has Easy Freeway Access and Is Close to Irvine Spectrum. Enjoy Quail Hill’s Award-Winning Schools and Resort-Style Pools, Spas, Tennis Court, Tot-Lots, Upscale Shopping, Dining, and More!