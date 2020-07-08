All apartments in Irvine
84 Figtree
84 Figtree

84 Figtree · No Longer Available
Location

84 Figtree, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully Detached BEAUTIFUL Two-Story Quail Hill Home with 4 Bedrooms + Loft, 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, and Private Front Courtyard Entry in a Nice Neighborhood. Professionally Painted and Cleaned, and Is Ready to Move In! Tile Floor in the Kitchen and Laminated Floor Throughout. The Spacious Kitchen Features Gas Cooktop, Range Hood, Built-in Microwave & Oven, Granite Counter Top and a Walk-in Pantry. This Floor Plan Provides an Abundance of Morning Light, Downstairs Bedroom & Shower Room, and Convenient Upstairs Laundry. The Home Has Easy Freeway Access and Is Close to Irvine Spectrum. Enjoy Quail Hill’s Award-Winning Schools and Resort-Style Pools, Spas, Tennis Court, Tot-Lots, Upscale Shopping, Dining, and More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Figtree have any available units?
84 Figtree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Figtree have?
Some of 84 Figtree's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Figtree currently offering any rent specials?
84 Figtree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Figtree pet-friendly?
No, 84 Figtree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Figtree offer parking?
Yes, 84 Figtree offers parking.
Does 84 Figtree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Figtree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Figtree have a pool?
Yes, 84 Figtree has a pool.
Does 84 Figtree have accessible units?
No, 84 Figtree does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Figtree have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Figtree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Figtree have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Figtree does not have units with air conditioning.

