82 Parkwood
82 Parkwood

82 Parkwood · No Longer Available
Location

82 Parkwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This home is located in the prestigious Eastwood Village with highly sought after Delano Plan 1 on a premium lot! Open floor plan with 3B/2B, the home features private courtyard/corridor entry, nice natural lights, high ceilings, upgraded wood flooring in the living area, upgraded tile in the foyer and bathrooms, covered balcony, recessed lighting, gorgeous granite countertop and white contemporary style cabinetry. With built-ins throughout, this home has ample storage space for the whole family. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and bath with dual vanities. 2-car attached garage with extra storage area and 220 volt electrical car charging outlet. All the appliances will be provided including newer fridge, washer and dryer. Gas and trash disposal included in rent. This home is across the street from Eastwood elementary school. This community features four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQs, countless children playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball court, baseball diamond, soccer field, basketball courts, walking trails, two luxury style pools, and a clubhouse. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. Eastwood Village is in the Irvine Unified School District with top rated, award winning schools including the Blue Ribbon Northwood high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Parkwood have any available units?
82 Parkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Parkwood have?
Some of 82 Parkwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
82 Parkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Parkwood pet-friendly?
No, 82 Parkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Parkwood offer parking?
Yes, 82 Parkwood offers parking.
Does 82 Parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Parkwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Parkwood have a pool?
Yes, 82 Parkwood has a pool.
Does 82 Parkwood have accessible units?
No, 82 Parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Parkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Parkwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Parkwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Parkwood does not have units with air conditioning.

