82 Parkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

This home is located in the prestigious Eastwood Village with highly sought after Delano Plan 1 on a premium lot! Open floor plan with 3B/2B, the home features private courtyard/corridor entry, nice natural lights, high ceilings, upgraded wood flooring in the living area, upgraded tile in the foyer and bathrooms, covered balcony, recessed lighting, gorgeous granite countertop and white contemporary style cabinetry. With built-ins throughout, this home has ample storage space for the whole family. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and bath with dual vanities. 2-car attached garage with extra storage area and 220 volt electrical car charging outlet. All the appliances will be provided including newer fridge, washer and dryer. Gas and trash disposal included in rent. This home is across the street from Eastwood elementary school. This community features four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQs, countless children playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball court, baseball diamond, soccer field, basketball courts, walking trails, two luxury style pools, and a clubhouse. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. Eastwood Village is in the Irvine Unified School District with top rated, award winning schools including the Blue Ribbon Northwood high school.