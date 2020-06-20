81 Calypso

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/1/20***Beautifully upgraded Home, * DEN could used as a bedroom* Spacious open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings * Crown Molding * Highly upgraded wood flooring * Granite counters with full Back Splash * Stainless Steel appliances * Hunter Douglas Window treatments * Custom Paint * Upgraded Carpet and Pad * Recessed lighting in Master and Den all with custom dimmer switches * Full extension pull out shelving in the Kitchen * Tile flooring in baths * Washer/Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator included * Association amenities include a pool, BBQs, Tennis and Basketball Courts Club House and Children's Play Area * Super convenient location near the 133, 5 & 405 freeways, Irvine Spectrum, Great park * Available approx. 6-5-2020 Possibly sooner depending on final inspection after current tenant vacates. We are not expecting any issues.