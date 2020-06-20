All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

81 Calypso

81 Calypso · No Longer Available
Location

81 Calypso, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/1/20***Beautifully upgraded Home, * DEN could used as a bedroom* Spacious open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings * Crown Molding * Highly upgraded wood flooring * Granite counters with full Back Splash * Stainless Steel appliances * Hunter Douglas Window treatments * Custom Paint * Upgraded Carpet and Pad * Recessed lighting in Master and Den all with custom dimmer switches * Full extension pull out shelving in the Kitchen * Tile flooring in baths * Washer/Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator included * Association amenities include a pool, BBQs, Tennis and Basketball Courts Club House and Children's Play Area * Super convenient location near the 133, 5 & 405 freeways, Irvine Spectrum, Great park * Available approx. 6-5-2020 Possibly sooner depending on final inspection after current tenant vacates. We are not expecting any issues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Calypso have any available units?
81 Calypso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Calypso have?
Some of 81 Calypso's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Calypso currently offering any rent specials?
81 Calypso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Calypso pet-friendly?
No, 81 Calypso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Calypso offer parking?
Yes, 81 Calypso does offer parking.
Does 81 Calypso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Calypso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Calypso have a pool?
Yes, 81 Calypso has a pool.
Does 81 Calypso have accessible units?
No, 81 Calypso does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Calypso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Calypso has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Calypso have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Calypso does not have units with air conditioning.
