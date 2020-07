Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished range refrigerator

Fully furnished, quiet condo located in the prestigious Turtle Rock. Open floor plan with a spacious living room. Living room window looking out to patio. 2 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath. Den can convert to 3rd bedroom. Beautiful community with many amenities. Well known shopping plaza South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach Fashion Island, and Irvine Spectrum are nearby.