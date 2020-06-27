All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

77 Bay Laurel

77 Bay Laurel · No Longer Available
Location

77 Bay Laurel, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Two story, 3BD, 2.5 BA in Cypress Village! - Come live in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, two-story floor plan that is located in the highly desirable Cypress Village Neighborhood. This Home is an open concept model allowing you to enjoy the kitchen and still have direct sight to the living room and the outdoor patio area. The upgrades, includes rich colored walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, fans and plantation shutters. All three bedrooms, the two full bathrooms and stackable washer/dryer are all located upstairs. And the convenient 2 car attached garage has direct access to the home This is a great location to live in Irvine. It is close to the Ranch Cypress village shopping center, minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Woodbury Shopping Center, Five Point Amphitheatre, Great Park area and freeways 405 and 5. The residents enjoy access to Resort style amenities like the pool, Spa, club house, BBQ picnic areas, tennis, volleyball, baseball and basketball court. This Beautiful home wont last so schedule your viewing now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5026040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Bay Laurel have any available units?
77 Bay Laurel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 77 Bay Laurel have?
Some of 77 Bay Laurel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Bay Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
77 Bay Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Bay Laurel pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Bay Laurel is pet friendly.
Does 77 Bay Laurel offer parking?
Yes, 77 Bay Laurel offers parking.
Does 77 Bay Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Bay Laurel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Bay Laurel have a pool?
Yes, 77 Bay Laurel has a pool.
Does 77 Bay Laurel have accessible units?
No, 77 Bay Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Bay Laurel have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Bay Laurel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Bay Laurel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77 Bay Laurel has units with air conditioning.
