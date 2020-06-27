77 Bay Laurel

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Two story, 3BD, 2.5 BA in Cypress Village! - Come live in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, two-story floor plan that is located in the highly desirable Cypress Village Neighborhood. This Home is an open concept model allowing you to enjoy the kitchen and still have direct sight to the living room and the outdoor patio area. The upgrades, includes rich colored walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, fans and plantation shutters. All three bedrooms, the two full bathrooms and stackable washer/dryer are all located upstairs. And the convenient 2 car attached garage has direct access to the home This is a great location to live in Irvine. It is close to the Ranch Cypress village shopping center, minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Woodbury Shopping Center, Five Point Amphitheatre, Great Park area and freeways 405 and 5. The residents enjoy access to Resort style amenities like the pool, Spa, club house, BBQ picnic areas, tennis, volleyball, baseball and basketball court. This Beautiful home wont last so schedule your viewing now!



No Cats Allowed



