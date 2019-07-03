Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
72 Dunmore
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
72 Dunmore
72 Dunmore
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
72 Dunmore, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Flooring. Ready to move in. Nice community, Very close to Stone Gate Elementary school, close to Irvine Spectrum Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 500 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 72 Dunmore have any available units?
72 Dunmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 72 Dunmore currently offering any rent specials?
72 Dunmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Dunmore pet-friendly?
No, 72 Dunmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 72 Dunmore offer parking?
No, 72 Dunmore does not offer parking.
Does 72 Dunmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Dunmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Dunmore have a pool?
No, 72 Dunmore does not have a pool.
Does 72 Dunmore have accessible units?
No, 72 Dunmore does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Dunmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Dunmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Dunmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Dunmore does not have units with air conditioning.
