All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 72 Dunmore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
72 Dunmore
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

72 Dunmore

72 Dunmore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

72 Dunmore, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Flooring. Ready to move in. Nice community, Very close to Stone Gate Elementary school, close to Irvine Spectrum Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 500 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Dunmore have any available units?
72 Dunmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 72 Dunmore currently offering any rent specials?
72 Dunmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Dunmore pet-friendly?
No, 72 Dunmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Dunmore offer parking?
No, 72 Dunmore does not offer parking.
Does 72 Dunmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Dunmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Dunmore have a pool?
No, 72 Dunmore does not have a pool.
Does 72 Dunmore have accessible units?
No, 72 Dunmore does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Dunmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Dunmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Dunmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Dunmore does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology