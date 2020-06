70 Tallowood

Amenities

INSIDE QUIET LOCATION IN THE NEWER DEVELOPMENT OF CYPRESS VILLAGE***SHORT WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RANKING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & COMMUNITY PARK & JEFFREY OPEN TRAIL FOR SAFE JOGGING & HIKING***PLAN 1 OF ZINNIA TRACT DESIGNED BY CALIFORNIA PACIFIC HOMES***NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW***HOME FEATURES 2 MASTER BED+2.5 BATH+2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/1,171 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***SPACIOUS ENTRY W/DIRECT ACCESS OF GARAGE***CHEF'S KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETRY, CENTER ISLAND, UPGRADED QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, BOSCH SS APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR***LIVING AREA W/RECESSED LIGHTS & TV WALL BRACKET***FORMAL DINING ROOM W/WIDE OPEN SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO COZY BALCONY***UPSTAIRS TWO BEDROOM INCLUDING MASTER BEDROOM & JUNIOR MASTER BEDROOM W/OWN FULL BATHROOM***SKYLIGHT OFFER NATURAL LIGHT DURING DAYTIME***CONVENIENT LAUNDRY AREA LOCATED ON BEDROOM LEVEL & INCLUDED STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER***MUST SEE***ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE FOR $599,888***