Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

70 Strawberry Grove

70 Strawberry Grv
Location

70 Strawberry Grv, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Detached condo with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath in Cypress Village, no one above or below. Light & bright with 10 foot ceilings and hard wood floor on main level. Granite kitchen counter top. Center island with breakfast counter. lots of cabinets. Bosch stainless steel appliances. Covered deck adjacent to dinning room. All bedrooms with private en-suite bathrooms. One bedroom with bath room on first floor. Cypress Village Elementary School and Cypress Grove Park are across from the street. next to all the amenities- community pool, spa and club house. Easy access to freeway 5 Convenient to shopping, Irvine Valley College, UCI and John Wayne airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Strawberry Grove have any available units?
70 Strawberry Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Strawberry Grove have?
Some of 70 Strawberry Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Strawberry Grove currently offering any rent specials?
70 Strawberry Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Strawberry Grove pet-friendly?
No, 70 Strawberry Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Strawberry Grove offer parking?
No, 70 Strawberry Grove does not offer parking.
Does 70 Strawberry Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Strawberry Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Strawberry Grove have a pool?
Yes, 70 Strawberry Grove has a pool.
Does 70 Strawberry Grove have accessible units?
No, 70 Strawberry Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Strawberry Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Strawberry Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Strawberry Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Strawberry Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
