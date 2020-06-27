70 Strawberry Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Detached condo with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath in Cypress Village, no one above or below. Light & bright with 10 foot ceilings and hard wood floor on main level. Granite kitchen counter top. Center island with breakfast counter. lots of cabinets. Bosch stainless steel appliances. Covered deck adjacent to dinning room. All bedrooms with private en-suite bathrooms. One bedroom with bath room on first floor. Cypress Village Elementary School and Cypress Grove Park are across from the street. next to all the amenities- community pool, spa and club house. Easy access to freeway 5 Convenient to shopping, Irvine Valley College, UCI and John Wayne airport.