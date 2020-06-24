Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to Beckman high school, this charming detached condo has a beautifully landscaped front yard and features a bright living room with a fireplace and a separate spacious family room which is open to a completely remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and deluxe subway tile backsplashes. White cabinets, range hood and a Bosch dishwasher were among the newer fixtures. A formal dining room, with modern light fixtures and shelves opens to the living room on one side and leads to the kitchen on the other. Family room door opens to the well-maintained back yard. The luxuriously upgraded master bathroom offers marble flooring, quartz counter tops, a large soaking tub and a separate shower with vintage tiles and frameless doors. Customer-made organizers in the master bedroom walk-in closet. A tech area on the upper level. Laminated flooring and plantation shutters throughout the home. Recess lights throughout the lower level and the en suite master bedroom as well as upstairs hallway. Natural wood closets in the garage provides abundant storage spaces.