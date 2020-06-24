All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 28 2019

7 Del Mar

7 Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

7 Del Mar, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Walk to Beckman high school, this charming detached condo has a beautifully landscaped front yard and features a bright living room with a fireplace and a separate spacious family room which is open to a completely remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and deluxe subway tile backsplashes. White cabinets, range hood and a Bosch dishwasher were among the newer fixtures. A formal dining room, with modern light fixtures and shelves opens to the living room on one side and leads to the kitchen on the other. Family room door opens to the well-maintained back yard. The luxuriously upgraded master bathroom offers marble flooring, quartz counter tops, a large soaking tub and a separate shower with vintage tiles and frameless doors. Customer-made organizers in the master bedroom walk-in closet. A tech area on the upper level. Laminated flooring and plantation shutters throughout the home. Recess lights throughout the lower level and the en suite master bedroom as well as upstairs hallway. Natural wood closets in the garage provides abundant storage spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Del Mar have any available units?
7 Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Del Mar have?
Some of 7 Del Mar's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
7 Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 7 Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 7 Del Mar offers parking.
Does 7 Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Del Mar have a pool?
No, 7 Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 7 Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 7 Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
