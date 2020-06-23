All apartments in Irvine
7 Argent Circle

7 Argent Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7 Argent Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Elegantly FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 baths single level pool home. (3rd bedroom in hallway is locked and is not included as part of this lease.) Highly desirable cul-de-sac street. 6,098 sq.ft. of lot with a gated pool and spa (not a heated pool and spa), a grassy area, and a large covered patio. Pool features a newer whisper quiet pump and valve. Chef-ordered gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, ample custom cabinetry & storage compartments, upgraded appliances. Nice upgrades throughout, including wood flooring, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, newly double-paned windows. Remodeled bathrooms include granite tops, shower surround, etc. Washer, dryer, and fine furniture included. Attend awarding winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Argent Circle have any available units?
7 Argent Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Argent Circle have?
Some of 7 Argent Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Argent Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Argent Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Argent Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7 Argent Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Argent Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7 Argent Circle offers parking.
Does 7 Argent Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Argent Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Argent Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7 Argent Circle has a pool.
Does 7 Argent Circle have accessible units?
No, 7 Argent Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Argent Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Argent Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Argent Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Argent Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

