7 Argent Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Elegantly FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 baths single level pool home. (3rd bedroom in hallway is locked and is not included as part of this lease.) Highly desirable cul-de-sac street. 6,098 sq.ft. of lot with a gated pool and spa (not a heated pool and spa), a grassy area, and a large covered patio. Pool features a newer whisper quiet pump and valve. Chef-ordered gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, ample custom cabinetry & storage compartments, upgraded appliances. Nice upgrades throughout, including wood flooring, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, newly double-paned windows. Remodeled bathrooms include granite tops, shower surround, etc. Washer, dryer, and fine furniture included. Attend awarding winning schools.