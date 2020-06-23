Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Open, airy and bright 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a bonus room downstairs house offers a contemporary design that includes a living room and separate formal dining room with vaulted ceilings; gorgeous remodeled kitchen with quartz countertop, full backsplash and stainless steel appliances; charming breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard; huge family room highlighted by a connecting bonus room with fireplace; the bathroom with a shower on main floor; inside separate laundry room with cabinets. Upstairs offers a lavish master suite with a large sleeping area with retreat, good size of walk-in closet, a bathroom with dual vanities, stand alone soaking tub and separate shower; three secondary bedrooms are well sized; both bathrooms on second floor are just completely remodeled with high end of materials. Other upgrades include extensive wood flooring for whole house; ceiling fans/lights for every room; recessed and track lighting; crown molding; dual paned windows, recently treated termite and fresh painted interior and exterior. Ideally located at a quiet cul-de-sac street with professionally landscaped yard and steps away from a large community park. Attending award winning Northwood Elementary school, Sierra Vista Middle school and Northwood High School. Close to businesses, daily shopping and dining, all freeways, IVC & UCI, Irvine Spectrum and Market Place shopping center. The house is ready to move your family in!