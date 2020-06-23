All apartments in Irvine
6 Camden
Last updated May 17 2019 at 11:38 PM

6 Camden

6 Camden · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

6 Camden, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Location! Location! Location! Open, airy and bright 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a bonus room downstairs house offers a contemporary design that includes a living room and separate formal dining room with vaulted ceilings; gorgeous remodeled kitchen with quartz countertop, full backsplash and stainless steel appliances; charming breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard; huge family room highlighted by a connecting bonus room with fireplace; the bathroom with a shower on main floor; inside separate laundry room with cabinets. Upstairs offers a lavish master suite with a large sleeping area with retreat, good size of walk-in closet, a bathroom with dual vanities, stand alone soaking tub and separate shower; three secondary bedrooms are well sized; both bathrooms on second floor are just completely remodeled with high end of materials. Other upgrades include extensive wood flooring for whole house; ceiling fans/lights for every room; recessed and track lighting; crown molding; dual paned windows, recently treated termite and fresh painted interior and exterior. Ideally located at a quiet cul-de-sac street with professionally landscaped yard and steps away from a large community park. Attending award winning Northwood Elementary school, Sierra Vista Middle school and Northwood High School. Close to businesses, daily shopping and dining, all freeways, IVC & UCI, Irvine Spectrum and Market Place shopping center. The house is ready to move your family in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Camden have any available units?
6 Camden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Camden have?
Some of 6 Camden's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Camden currently offering any rent specials?
6 Camden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Camden pet-friendly?
No, 6 Camden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Camden offer parking?
Yes, 6 Camden offers parking.
Does 6 Camden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Camden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Camden have a pool?
No, 6 Camden does not have a pool.
Does 6 Camden have accessible units?
Yes, 6 Camden has accessible units.
Does 6 Camden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Camden has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Camden have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Camden does not have units with air conditioning.
