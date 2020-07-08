All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

56 Glacier Valley

56 Glacier Valley · No Longer Available
Location

56 Glacier Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Highly upgraded brand new home in the resort style gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. This beautiful home features 2,946 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths,1 main floor bedroom with Full bath and a powder room. The gourmet kitchen includes beautiful white cabinets, quarts kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances, build-in refrigerator. The Orchard hills community features resort style living with 3 community pools, barbecue, volley ball courts and 6 acres of amenities. Very close to shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Glacier Valley have any available units?
56 Glacier Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Glacier Valley have?
Some of 56 Glacier Valley's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Glacier Valley currently offering any rent specials?
56 Glacier Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Glacier Valley pet-friendly?
No, 56 Glacier Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Glacier Valley offer parking?
No, 56 Glacier Valley does not offer parking.
Does 56 Glacier Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Glacier Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Glacier Valley have a pool?
Yes, 56 Glacier Valley has a pool.
Does 56 Glacier Valley have accessible units?
No, 56 Glacier Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Glacier Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Glacier Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Glacier Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Glacier Valley does not have units with air conditioning.

