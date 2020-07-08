56 Glacier Valley

Amenities

dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill new construction

Highly upgraded brand new home in the resort style gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. This beautiful home features 2,946 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths,1 main floor bedroom with Full bath and a powder room. The gourmet kitchen includes beautiful white cabinets, quarts kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances, build-in refrigerator. The Orchard hills community features resort style living with 3 community pools, barbecue, volley ball courts and 6 acres of amenities. Very close to shopping center.