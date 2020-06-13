54 Woodleaf

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Condo in Woodbridge Irvine! - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ground level Woodbridge condo. Features scrapped ceilings, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, some stainless steel kitchen appliances including gas stove & microwave, black dishwasher, ceramic tile counters in the bathroom, and lots of storage. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the hallway in the closet (fits side by side washer and dryer). New carpet and new paint throughout the home. Enjoy the amenities of Woodbridge including lakes, tennis courts, 26 pools, and clubhouse. Great location, in the heart of Irvine.



Home is available now for move in with a 12 month lease and $2500 security deposit on approved credit.To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



To schedule showings:

1. Submit application to our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net

2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be confirmed.



(RLNE3180071)