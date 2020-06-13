All apartments in Irvine
54 Woodleaf
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

54 Woodleaf

54 Woodleaf · (949) 679-0440 ext. 122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Woodleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 54 Woodleaf · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Condo in Woodbridge Irvine! - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ground level Woodbridge condo. Features scrapped ceilings, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, some stainless steel kitchen appliances including gas stove & microwave, black dishwasher, ceramic tile counters in the bathroom, and lots of storage. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the hallway in the closet (fits side by side washer and dryer). New carpet and new paint throughout the home. Enjoy the amenities of Woodbridge including lakes, tennis courts, 26 pools, and clubhouse. Great location, in the heart of Irvine.

Home is available now for move in with a 12 month lease and $2500 security deposit on approved credit.To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be confirmed.

(RLNE3180071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Woodleaf have any available units?
54 Woodleaf has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Woodleaf have?
Some of 54 Woodleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Woodleaf currently offering any rent specials?
54 Woodleaf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Woodleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Woodleaf is pet friendly.
Does 54 Woodleaf offer parking?
No, 54 Woodleaf does not offer parking.
Does 54 Woodleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Woodleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Woodleaf have a pool?
Yes, 54 Woodleaf has a pool.
Does 54 Woodleaf have accessible units?
No, 54 Woodleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Woodleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Woodleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Woodleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Woodleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
