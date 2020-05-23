Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

A gorgeous luxury Model Home is professionally designed, decorated, and fully furnished at Altair 24hrs security community. It contains 4,933 Sq .Ft with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Immediately access to the office. Open concept great room, dining room, nook and kitchen. Upgraded flooring throughout, fabulous cabinets. Gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel Wolf appliances. Spacious first-floor bedroom. The elegant master bedroom suite offered a spacious walk-in closet, and deluxe master bath with custom vanity, large soaking tub, and luxe shower with seat. The generous secondary bedrooms each feature private full baths and closets. Outdoors boasts custom-designed landscaping with a pool and fountains. Patio is outfitted with a covered loggia, and BBQ island. Control 4 Smart technology, security cameras, wine chiller, plantation shutters and a grand 50" true fireplace in Great Room. Resort-Inspired amenities include a Huge Clubhouse, 3 pools, a Tot Lot, Tennis Courts, Bocce Ball Courts, and much more. Convenient to Shopping, Dining, and Freeway access. Rental price is ALL INCLUSIVE, furniture, decors, outdoor & indoor plants maintenance, pool services and ALL UTILITIES (electricity, gas, water, internet, security alarm). MOVE IN AFTER 6/4/2020.