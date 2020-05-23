All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 PM

54 Kiwi

54 Kiwi · (909) 628-9100
Location

54 Kiwi, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
A gorgeous luxury Model Home is professionally designed, decorated, and fully furnished at Altair 24hrs security community. It contains 4,933 Sq .Ft with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Immediately access to the office. Open concept great room, dining room, nook and kitchen. Upgraded flooring throughout, fabulous cabinets. Gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel Wolf appliances. Spacious first-floor bedroom. The elegant master bedroom suite offered a spacious walk-in closet, and deluxe master bath with custom vanity, large soaking tub, and luxe shower with seat. The generous secondary bedrooms each feature private full baths and closets. Outdoors boasts custom-designed landscaping with a pool and fountains. Patio is outfitted with a covered loggia, and BBQ island. Control 4 Smart technology, security cameras, wine chiller, plantation shutters and a grand 50" true fireplace in Great Room. Resort-Inspired amenities include a Huge Clubhouse, 3 pools, a Tot Lot, Tennis Courts, Bocce Ball Courts, and much more. Convenient to Shopping, Dining, and Freeway access. Rental price is ALL INCLUSIVE, furniture, decors, outdoor & indoor plants maintenance, pool services and ALL UTILITIES (electricity, gas, water, internet, security alarm). MOVE IN AFTER 6/4/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 54 Kiwi have any available units?
54 Kiwi has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Kiwi have?
Some of 54 Kiwi's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Kiwi currently offering any rent specials?
54 Kiwi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Kiwi pet-friendly?
No, 54 Kiwi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Kiwi offer parking?
No, 54 Kiwi does not offer parking.
Does 54 Kiwi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Kiwi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Kiwi have a pool?
Yes, 54 Kiwi has a pool.
Does 54 Kiwi have accessible units?
No, 54 Kiwi does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Kiwi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Kiwi has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Kiwi have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Kiwi does not have units with air conditioning.

