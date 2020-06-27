All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:28 AM

53 Weston

Location

53 Weston, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom 4 bathroom house in Stonegate, 1 minute walking distance to Stonegate Elementary school. Loft upstairs, 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Weston have any available units?
53 Weston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 53 Weston currently offering any rent specials?
53 Weston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Weston pet-friendly?
No, 53 Weston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Weston offer parking?
No, 53 Weston does not offer parking.
Does 53 Weston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Weston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Weston have a pool?
No, 53 Weston does not have a pool.
Does 53 Weston have accessible units?
No, 53 Weston does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Weston have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Weston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Weston have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Weston does not have units with air conditioning.
