53 steeplechase

Gorgeous 2 story home built by KB home Genoa Plan 2 situated in the highly desirable resort style 24 hrs guard-gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. Fabulous floor plan offers 4 bedrooms with a den/loft. Large master suite is on the 2nd floor with walk-in closet, separate bathtub and shower, sual-sink vanities and are gorgeously upgraded. Convenient ground floor bedroom with private bathroom. Full size open concept kitchen with upgraded backsplash, counter top features a walk-in pantry and a prep kitchen that has its own hood and stove. ENERGY STAR® certified homes verified by third–party inspector and SunPower® solar power system included in the home. Community includes resort-inspiring amenities, parks, trails, pool, and so much more. Very close to shopping center.