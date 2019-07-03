All apartments in Irvine
53 steeplechase

53 Steeplechase · No Longer Available
Location

53 Steeplechase, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous 2 story home built by KB home Genoa Plan 2 situated in the highly desirable resort style 24 hrs guard-gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. Fabulous floor plan offers 4 bedrooms with a den/loft. Large master suite is on the 2nd floor with walk-in closet, separate bathtub and shower, sual-sink vanities and are gorgeously upgraded. Convenient ground floor bedroom with private bathroom. Full size open concept kitchen with upgraded backsplash, counter top features a walk-in pantry and a prep kitchen that has its own hood and stove. ENERGY STAR® certified homes verified by third–party inspector and SunPower® solar power system included in the home. Community includes resort-inspiring amenities, parks, trails, pool, and so much more. Very close to shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 steeplechase have any available units?
53 steeplechase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 steeplechase have?
Some of 53 steeplechase's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 steeplechase currently offering any rent specials?
53 steeplechase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 steeplechase pet-friendly?
No, 53 steeplechase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 steeplechase offer parking?
No, 53 steeplechase does not offer parking.
Does 53 steeplechase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 steeplechase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 steeplechase have a pool?
Yes, 53 steeplechase has a pool.
Does 53 steeplechase have accessible units?
No, 53 steeplechase does not have accessible units.
Does 53 steeplechase have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 steeplechase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 steeplechase have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 steeplechase does not have units with air conditioning.
