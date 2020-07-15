/
Western University of Health Sciences
12 Apartments For Rent Near Western University of Health Sciences
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,437
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
937 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
South La Verne
1723 Lordsburg Court
1723 Lordsburg Court, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2262 sqft
Gorgeous model home in the Lordsburg Community. 4 bedroom, 3 bath spacious family home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor with an open family room and kitchen.
2410 N. Towne Ave #36
2410 Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1018 sqft
POMONA/CLAREMONT BORDER 2+2 Condo in Great Area Available Now! - Lower level, 2 bed, 2 full baths, huge, over sized 2 car garage, inside laundry room, beautiful, gated community, built in 1987! There is wood laminate flooring throughout, custom
657 E Jefferson Avenue 659
657 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
560 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MUST SEE, separated rear unit on duplex property, Preserved antique character home that has been updated with new plumbing, circuit breaker and all electrical outlets, newer air conditioning and heating system, wood floor through out, open living
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.
4285 Denver Street
4285 Denver Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1832 sqft
This beautiful midcentury home is perfect and located on a quiet Montclair neighborhood street. As you arrive you will immediately appreciate the curb appeal of this charming home. When you enter you will find this home surprisingly spacious.
665 N Towne Avenue
665 North Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
Wonderful unit with great size front yard. great floor plan with living room, dinning room, great kitchen, full size bath, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage. Easy access to shopping area, 10 Fwy, hospital, and western university. No laundry.
4556 Humboldt Court
4556 Humboldt Court, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1305 sqft
This nice two story house is located in a desirable neighborhood in the city of Montclair. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom. Interior of the house new freshly painted. Tile and very nice laminate flooring. Master bedroom has two closet.
Vista
659 S Indian Hill Boulevard
659 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1324 sqft
Beautifully and completely upgraded.
11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue
11003 1/2 Kadota Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
One story 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, all utilities paid, stove top, microwave , one parking space. No pets please. DRE 01038838 Please drive by 1st, before calling.
325 E. Alvarado Street
325 East Alvarado Street, Pomona, CA
Studio
$700
190 sqft
Room Only - not entire house. This is a room only for rent in a 4 bedroom house. You will have access to the kitchen and a shared bathroom. Each room is rented to a different tenant. No smoking or drug use.
1523 Esparza Court
1523 Esparza Court, Pomona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2476 sqft
Beautiful home located in a quiet gated community in Pomona. If features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths (1 bedroom and 1 full bath is located on the fist level). Convenient location close to shopping and dinning (Target, Walmart ......).
