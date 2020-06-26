53 Boulder Creek Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This beautiful Mediterranean styled home locates in a quiet neighborhood in West Irvine. Wood flooring provides a warm home sweet home feeling behind the front door. On the second floor, there are 3 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with custom walk-in closet. Huge loft area on the second floor could be easily converted into a personal office or game zone. The gourmet kitchen includes featuring large island, an upgraded stainless steel stove-top oven, granite countertop and upgraded cabinetry. Through the French door, you can reach the quite private back yard. Flowers and small plants stay around the yard with a green oasis grass field in the middle. Built-in BBQ gives you more enjoyment during private time. Multiple recreational areas in West Irvine make this beautiful home more desirable. Huge market place and Costco are only minutes away within walking distance. This home is also surrounded by highly ranked institutions and schools. Come in and check this out.