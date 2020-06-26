All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:45 PM

53 Boulder Creek Way

53 Boulder Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

53 Boulder Creek Way, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful Mediterranean styled home locates in a quiet neighborhood in West Irvine. Wood flooring provides a warm home sweet home feeling behind the front door. On the second floor, there are 3 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with custom walk-in closet. Huge loft area on the second floor could be easily converted into a personal office or game zone. The gourmet kitchen includes featuring large island, an upgraded stainless steel stove-top oven, granite countertop and upgraded cabinetry. Through the French door, you can reach the quite private back yard. Flowers and small plants stay around the yard with a green oasis grass field in the middle. Built-in BBQ gives you more enjoyment during private time. Multiple recreational areas in West Irvine make this beautiful home more desirable. Huge market place and Costco are only minutes away within walking distance. This home is also surrounded by highly ranked institutions and schools. Come in and check this out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Boulder Creek Way have any available units?
53 Boulder Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Boulder Creek Way have?
Some of 53 Boulder Creek Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Boulder Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
53 Boulder Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Boulder Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 53 Boulder Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Boulder Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 53 Boulder Creek Way offers parking.
Does 53 Boulder Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Boulder Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Boulder Creek Way have a pool?
No, 53 Boulder Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 53 Boulder Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 53 Boulder Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Boulder Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Boulder Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Boulder Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Boulder Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
