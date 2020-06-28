52 Mirador

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location! Views! Upgrades! One of the best locations in gated Turtle Rock Pointe. Former top executive’s residence, this fabulous richly remodeled private townhome beckons chefs & entertainers with a fully appointed kitchen and a fabulous outdoor BBQ center which adjoins an oversized patio with sweeping views of nearby greenbelts, Strawberry Farms golf course & a succulent garden once featured in Sunset Magazine. The double entry opens to soaring ceilings in the living and dining rooms & handmade Saltillo floor tiles. A fully upgraded kitchen features full slab granite counters, commercial grade appliances including a 6 burner plus griddle Viking range, Bosch dishwasher and beautiful hand-crafted distressed cabinetry. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and family room with access to the rear patio and share custom wood ceiling millwork accented by rustic beams. A stunning handcrafted wood staircase, formal powder room and laundry room complete the first level. The sumptuous master suite and retreat showcases soaring ceilings and adjoins a stunning bathroom with raised dual vanities, extensive use of full slab granite throughout and an ideal walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, large linen/storage cabinetry & a remodeled bath finish the second floor. Nearby community pool & spa facilities are surround by resort like grounds. Live the Turtle Rock lifestyle today & live 10 minutes close to it all. Long term tenants are welcome. Available furnished & for immediate move-in.