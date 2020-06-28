All apartments in Irvine
Location

52 Mirador, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location! Views! Upgrades! One of the best locations in gated Turtle Rock Pointe. Former top executive’s residence, this fabulous richly remodeled private townhome beckons chefs & entertainers with a fully appointed kitchen and a fabulous outdoor BBQ center which adjoins an oversized patio with sweeping views of nearby greenbelts, Strawberry Farms golf course & a succulent garden once featured in Sunset Magazine. The double entry opens to soaring ceilings in the living and dining rooms & handmade Saltillo floor tiles. A fully upgraded kitchen features full slab granite counters, commercial grade appliances including a 6 burner plus griddle Viking range, Bosch dishwasher and beautiful hand-crafted distressed cabinetry. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and family room with access to the rear patio and share custom wood ceiling millwork accented by rustic beams. A stunning handcrafted wood staircase, formal powder room and laundry room complete the first level. The sumptuous master suite and retreat showcases soaring ceilings and adjoins a stunning bathroom with raised dual vanities, extensive use of full slab granite throughout and an ideal walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, large linen/storage cabinetry & a remodeled bath finish the second floor. Nearby community pool & spa facilities are surround by resort like grounds. Live the Turtle Rock lifestyle today & live 10 minutes close to it all. Long term tenants are welcome. Available furnished & for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Mirador have any available units?
52 Mirador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Mirador have?
Some of 52 Mirador's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Mirador currently offering any rent specials?
52 Mirador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Mirador pet-friendly?
No, 52 Mirador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Mirador offer parking?
Yes, 52 Mirador offers parking.
Does 52 Mirador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Mirador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Mirador have a pool?
Yes, 52 Mirador has a pool.
Does 52 Mirador have accessible units?
No, 52 Mirador does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Mirador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Mirador has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Mirador have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Mirador does not have units with air conditioning.
