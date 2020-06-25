52 Chula Vis

Amenities

Call Listing agent Wendy at 714-393-2650 to arrange showings. Quiet and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths condo in resort-like community of Northpark in Irvine. Over 10 feet high ceiling in living room. formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood floor downstairs. Kitchen with built-ins and upgraded wood cabinets. Family room off kitchen. Custom paint. large front patio looking into the court yard. Walk to Del Mar Garden with fountain and barbecue area. Community amenities include: five pools, tennis/sport courts, Gardens/parks, children playground, club house and more... Close to Hicks Canyon Elementary, Tustin Market Place with shops, restaurants, theater, Target, Costco and more... I-5 freeway and toll road is only a few minutes away.