Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
52 Chula Vis
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

52 Chula Vis

52 Chula Vista · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

52 Chula Vista, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Call Listing agent Wendy at 714-393-2650 to arrange showings. Quiet and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths condo in resort-like community of Northpark in Irvine. Over 10 feet high ceiling in living room. formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood floor downstairs. Kitchen with built-ins and upgraded wood cabinets. Family room off kitchen. Custom paint. large front patio looking into the court yard. Walk to Del Mar Garden with fountain and barbecue area. Community amenities include: five pools, tennis/sport courts, Gardens/parks, children playground, club house and more... Close to Hicks Canyon Elementary, Tustin Market Place with shops, restaurants, theater, Target, Costco and more... I-5 freeway and toll road is only a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Chula Vis have any available units?
52 Chula Vis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Chula Vis have?
Some of 52 Chula Vis's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Chula Vis currently offering any rent specials?
52 Chula Vis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Chula Vis pet-friendly?
No, 52 Chula Vis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Chula Vis offer parking?
No, 52 Chula Vis does not offer parking.
Does 52 Chula Vis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Chula Vis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Chula Vis have a pool?
Yes, 52 Chula Vis has a pool.
Does 52 Chula Vis have accessible units?
No, 52 Chula Vis does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Chula Vis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Chula Vis has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Chula Vis have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Chula Vis does not have units with air conditioning.
