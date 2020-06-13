5045 Scholarship

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Turnkey and Move In Ready. This beautiful light filled high rise home offers fantastic views of the hills above the wildlife sanctuary by day and city light and neighborhood views at night. Enjoy Indoor / outdoor living with an oversized balcony with 9 foot floor to ceiling sliding walls of glass adjacent to a large open living room that is perfect for entertaining. This interior facing home offers amenities that include a gourmet kitchen with oversized granite island, Viking appliances, Snaidero Italian cabinetry, under counter lighting, den, master suite with his and her dual vanity, extra spacious master closet (perfect for clothes lovers!) a storage unit located in on-site climate controlled facilities and two assigned parking spaces. Centrally located in the heart of Irvine s business district and on the border of Newport Beach and Irvine, just seconds from the John Wayne airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, and Crystal Cove.