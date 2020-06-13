All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5045 Scholarship.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5045 Scholarship
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5045 Scholarship

5045 Scholarship · (714) 336-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5045 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Turnkey and Move In Ready. This beautiful light filled high rise home offers fantastic views of the hills above the wildlife sanctuary by day and city light and neighborhood views at night. Enjoy Indoor / outdoor living with an oversized balcony with 9 foot floor to ceiling sliding walls of glass adjacent to a large open living room that is perfect for entertaining. This interior facing home offers amenities that include a gourmet kitchen with oversized granite island, Viking appliances, Snaidero Italian cabinetry, under counter lighting, den, master suite with his and her dual vanity, extra spacious master closet (perfect for clothes lovers!) a storage unit located in on-site climate controlled facilities and two assigned parking spaces. Centrally located in the heart of Irvine s business district and on the border of Newport Beach and Irvine, just seconds from the John Wayne airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, and Crystal Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 Scholarship have any available units?
5045 Scholarship has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5045 Scholarship have?
Some of 5045 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
5045 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 5045 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5045 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 5045 Scholarship does offer parking.
Does 5045 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 5045 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 5045 Scholarship have accessible units?
Yes, 5045 Scholarship has accessible units.
Does 5045 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5045 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 5045 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5045 Scholarship has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5045 Scholarship?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity