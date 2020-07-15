/
/
/
NORCOCOLLEGE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
7 Apartments For Rent Near Norco College
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
North Main Street District
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
4 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
519 Cedarbrook Lane
519 Cedarbrook Lane, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Stunning POOL home in Corona off Hidden Valley! - Absolutely stunning POOL HOME- won't last! Located off of Hidden Valley close to tons of shopping and entertainment as well as the 91 and 15 freeways.
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Norco Farms
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.
1 of 5
Last updated March 12 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
679 Vaughan Street
679 Vaughn St, Norco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME THAT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ALSO FEATURES EATING AREA. UPGRADED FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
