California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:08 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
40 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
760 Golden Springs Dr #A
760 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1438 sqft
760 GOLDEN SPRINGS DR #A DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED/2.5 BATH) - This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,438 living sqft. w/central air/heat.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
23430 Sunset Crossing Rd A
23430 Sunset Crossing Road, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1051 sqft
Beautiful Single Story upgraded Townhome - This is a single story town-home that has been updated with new stainless steel Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. It also includes a stainless steel refrigerator.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1743 Home Terrace
1743 Home Terrace Drive, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Home Terrace - Property Id: 306653 Remodelled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse in a gated complex. 2 swimming pools, 1 tennis court in a green setting.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
356 Carrione Court
356 Carrione Court, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1392 sqft
Welcome home to this great Condo in an exclusive community! This home has 2 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Dining room, living room, lovely patio. 2 Car garage attached, washer and dryer inside garage. Community pool and spa. Close to 71, 60, 10 Fwy.
