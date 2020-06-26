All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

5 Rhode

5 Rhode Is · No Longer Available
Location

5 Rhode Is, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
A beautiful upgraded and pride of ownership home featuring 4 bedrooms plus an office den and 2.5 baths located in a private cul de sac at the gated community of Harvard Square. This home features upgraded wood flooring on the first level, remodeled gourmet professional kitchen with quality appliances, spacious open space family room dining and kitchen. Great amount of natural light, folding doors opening from the dining to the large backyard. wall to wall floor to ceiling custom build-in wood entertainment center including wall mounted TV in the family room, custom natural stone fireplace in the family room, custom mirrors & light fixtures and Ceiling recessed lights through out the house. Upstairs private office den features an ideal full custom office desk and cabinets. Large custom mirror on the wall at the stairs to the second level. A bright and large master bedroom with master bedroom offering private toilet and large walk-in closet located on the second level. Three bedrooms on the second floor. Laundry room is located on the first level close to the garage. The Harvard Square offers 3 acre of amenities featuring parks, junior size community swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts, playground and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Rhode have any available units?
5 Rhode doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Rhode have?
Some of 5 Rhode's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Rhode currently offering any rent specials?
5 Rhode is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Rhode pet-friendly?
No, 5 Rhode is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Rhode offer parking?
Yes, 5 Rhode offers parking.
Does 5 Rhode have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Rhode does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Rhode have a pool?
Yes, 5 Rhode has a pool.
Does 5 Rhode have accessible units?
No, 5 Rhode does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Rhode have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Rhode has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Rhode have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Rhode does not have units with air conditioning.

