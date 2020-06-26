Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage volleyball court

A beautiful upgraded and pride of ownership home featuring 4 bedrooms plus an office den and 2.5 baths located in a private cul de sac at the gated community of Harvard Square. This home features upgraded wood flooring on the first level, remodeled gourmet professional kitchen with quality appliances, spacious open space family room dining and kitchen. Great amount of natural light, folding doors opening from the dining to the large backyard. wall to wall floor to ceiling custom build-in wood entertainment center including wall mounted TV in the family room, custom natural stone fireplace in the family room, custom mirrors & light fixtures and Ceiling recessed lights through out the house. Upstairs private office den features an ideal full custom office desk and cabinets. Large custom mirror on the wall at the stairs to the second level. A bright and large master bedroom with master bedroom offering private toilet and large walk-in closet located on the second level. Three bedrooms on the second floor. Laundry room is located on the first level close to the garage. The Harvard Square offers 3 acre of amenities featuring parks, junior size community swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts, playground and picnic areas.