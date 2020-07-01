5 Del Roma

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

MOVE IN READY!!! The Kitchen has granite counters tops with a modern mosaic tile back splash along with a stainless steel sink and stainless steel oven. All 3 Bathrooms have granite counter tops and vessel sinks along with light fixtures and framed mirrors. Jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Newer paint through out the whole house with marble flooring downstairs and hardwood floor throughout. 2 bedrooms and upstairs and one downstairs. It has high vaulted ceilings and is light and bright. The fireplace has modern fire glass in it. The backyard is a entertainer's delight . Sundance jacuzzi with built in speakers. No houses behind and quiet street and neighbors. The garage has a newer garage door and epoxy floor and rafters. The community pool and park are across the street. Walking distance to Sprouts, Albertsons ,Target,Marshalls and restaurants. Close to 405 and 5 fwys and 15 minutes to the beach. Great school district and zoned for University High school.